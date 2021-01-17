Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 18, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 18, 2021.

Take good care of yourself is the key take away message for Monday as the day's numerology brings with it nurturing energy from a Life Path Number 6.

With the Sun in hardworking Capricorn and the Moon entering driven Aries you'll need a break by the end of the workday on Monday.

The Moon in Aries brings us to the Emperor tarot card, which is ruled by Mars, the god of war.

Mars is in Taurus, a money zodiac sign. So if you have goals shoot for them.

It's a good day for productivity and to bring in money or to start a new venture that you can grow when Aquarius season arrives on Tuesday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, January 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Devil

This is a tough time, so it's been harder than usual to avoid things that you planned to give in 2021.

However, life has been nothing short of complicated, not only personally but politically and perhaps professionally too.

There are so many things that you have to address and so little time.

But, in order for you to get a handle on all that you must manage you will need to mind your habits.

Focus on doing better one minute at a time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Hanged Man, Reversed

You've been patient. But, now it's you vs them and you need to decide.

You can't wait for people all of the time.

There's really little time left to spare, and if the people in your life won't take action then, it's up to you to live your own life.

Issue a warning and let them know that you love them, but you just can't be patient anymore.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

King of Pentacles

You are here to win. You may not know what you want to do but something has to change.

So, your decision to get moving in your life comes from the heart.

You need to make some changes and part of that will mean taking control of your own time, resources, and decision-making. You'll figure it out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Tower

Yes, it's sad, and no, you can't change it. You may feel like it's your job to help everyone right now, but there comes a time when you first have to take care of yourself.

You are walking around with your heart on your sleeve, and right now, it's hurting. Take care of your feelings so that you feel stronger.

When you are in a better place, you'll be equipped to give your love to the rest of the world without being drained at the same time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Star

Sure, you're skeptical. It's hard to believe in god or a higher power when you feel like there's some responsibility in stopping global problems from happening.

Your faith has been rocked, but just because you're questioning things doesn't mean that you can't ask for what you need.

Even if you doubt, ask for your needs to be met, and then leave it at that.

Miracles happen every day, and yours will come even when you thought they never would.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The World, Reversed

There's no room for everyone at the top, and perhaps you didn't want to be there in the first place.

Maybe you enjoy playing a supportive role and don't want the responsibility of always being everyone's leader.

So, then fine. Leave it at that and be happy with the choice you've made when it comes to what you do and who you have decided to be at this time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Fool

You have to start somewhere, so why not now? You may be ready to go forward on a new venture, but there are a few ties left for you to manage.

You may wonder when will things go smoothly or if you should have not rushed into things so quickly.

But, that's all irrelevant. Here you are now on this journey.

Make the most of it, and when you see that you need to slow down, learn from the past. Stop and handle business.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Queen of Wands

You have a gut feeling, so roll with it. When your intuition feels strongly about a matter, do not ignore it.

You have to trust yourself when these moments happen.

When you don't, you already know that you'll wish you had and regret it.

Don't repeat past mistakes. You know better.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The High Priestess

You were born with an instinct that has been told to stay quiet, but now that you're an adult you know that hunches happen and they are usually right.

So, why are you questioning the way that you feel? You don't need permission to believe in yourself.

You don't need to know if someone else thinks you're right or if the internet has a better answer.

You are enough. Trust yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Empress

Be sensitive. It's easy to be mean when you see someone getting what they deserve.

But even though you do like to know that karma finally served a lesson that was long past due, you can still show some empathy.

Try not to be the 'I told you so' person in the room. Even if you did, you don't have to say it aloud.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Lovers

Decisions are tough. You might not want to pick one thing.

You may wish and hope that you can have both. If you didn't, you would have already done so by now.

Wondering if you did the right thing will be part of the aftermath, that is normal.

But it will feel so good to have a single focus and to let your heart grow with what you know is right for you, at least for now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ace of Pentacles, Reversed

Sometimes you have to give a little bit at a time and not go all in.

You can't be all things to all people and neither can your pocketbook.

If you're putting things on your credit card hoping that you'll make it up later, stop.

Try to live within your means. Stay committed to what you have and not what you hope to get later on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.