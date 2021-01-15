Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 16, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Sun is in Capricorn until January 19, and the Moon will be in the sign of Pisces all weekend.

There can be a sense of smoke screens and mirrors during the day when the Moon transits Pisces and then coasts over Neptune in the sign that it rules.

Neptune is romantic, illusionary but when emphasized by the Moon they bring something else to the table, and for this reason, all zodiac signs should keep their ears and eyes open.

The Moon brings with it emotional energy and sometimes these feels are bound by the past, but unless you're sitting at home looking at photos, this can get ugly under some circumstances.

On the negative extreme, Pisces is the sign of enemies, and it's also called the house of liars.

Pisces is the karmic house of Mars, so it can stir some anger with Mars as the Moon in Pisces harmonizes with it on Saturday.

Mars is unstable while in a relationship with zany Uranus in Taurus who is fixed on correcting things like it or not.

Neptune's watery nature can give us a feeling that we see things as they are, but like a looking glass filled to the brim with liquid, those images might not be as clear as they would seem without these forces at work.

Then, Uranus the planet of chaos gets involved with angry Mars and a hard-working Venus, too, this is where tensions can grow, so it's best not to get involved.

Being on top of our emotions will require effort.

This is not the time to be lazy. Avoid anger.

Stay in touch with your own energy, and try to avoid crazy-making with people who seem to have no control over themselves.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 16 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You have a little bit of an edgy personality. People find you bold but also difficult to know unless you allow it.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include musician and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and singer Aaliyah.

You are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try not to be fooled by sudden events.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your money and friendship sectors, and this can make it a confusing day for you.

It's going to be important that you cling to the fact, and if they don't present themselves right away, wait.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Try not to underestimate the power of dynamic friendships.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your friendship sector, and this can bring a whirlwind of energy to your networking world.

You might have this one friend who seems to know everyone. You can even learn from another how to be more forward or charming when interacting.

If you've been shy or not really good about socializing with others online, it's a great day to observe.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Things can happen when you least expect it, but then again silence can feel like a pause you didn't want but happened.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your career and social status sector.

There can be workings going on in the background that you aren't aware of, but there's a spiritual reason why.

A prayer could be being answered or a life purpose has been set into motion. Things manifest in their own time, so be patient.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Life provides lessons of growth, and the soul is ancient which is why it's such a good teacher.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your higher learning sector. This is a good time to invest some energy in learning about esoteric.

You may be motivated to understand astrology more deeply or desire to gain some wisdom so you can guide yourself beyond your daily horoscope.

Don't dismiss this desire. Start small. Buy a book on astrology or sign up for a podcast and listen to it during your free time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Things happen and you may not have planned for it but you still have to handle the problem.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your shared resources sector.

This may indicate a need to manage what comes your way from another person, but it can also mean that you think you need to do something but maybe you should not.

Not every problem that you can help should be participated in. Sometimes it's better to remain on the outside and uninvolved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes people just click and there's no explanation.

While the Pisces Moon harmonizes with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your commitment sector you could feel like you're interested in exploring the concept of soulmates.

You may even find that you already had karmic soulmate experiences that grew you a lot.

During this time you can explore what it means to love someone on a higher level but not have to control the relationship.

You may find that you connect with people deeply and that they also are mirrors to your inner self.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are areas of life that are fluid. The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your daily duties sector.

Everything connects with the other and during this time you may see how life's interworkings cause you to react in a certain way.

You may recognize how certain systems in your world function and how it impacts people you know.

You may even come to realize how an intention is a powerful tool and why it's important to manage your thoughts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Make time to process feelings and get in tune with your inner wants and desires during this transit.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your creativity sector.

Get lost in your imagination. This is an area of your life that is unestimated, but wonderfully creative ideas can be born when you allow your inner child to come out and play.

You might find that you really do have a cool idea that you'd like to see happen.

You might want to dream and actually make a business from home or start a family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Things can change in your home life.

You may not always get along with your parents or the people who raised you, but it's important to always be yourself no matter what.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your home and family sector.

This can be a tremendous time for establishing boundaries so that you can freely be your individual self.

Even if you still feel a sense of judgment, take the mask off and let yourself be free.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Beware of liars. Sometimes people say things in a way that is a bit misleading, and that is why you need to pay attention and double-check facts.

Your gut may warn you when to be cautious. The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your communication sector.

From your friends to your family members, don't take things at face value if your gut is saying to search for your own answers.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some days the quest for more has to stop and you appreciate what you have, even if it's not that great.

Positive illusions can be a reality when the Moon gets involved with the things that you love.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your money and personal property sector.

This is the perfect time to practice gratitude, even if it's just for a few minutes where you write down what it is you love about your life and your home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

See your flaws and declare them as beautiful.

There are times when you're too hard on yourself, but now you have an excuse to pile on the praise.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with Mars, Uranus, and Venus activating your identity sector.

So it's a wonderful time to be sensitive and attentive to your best attributes.

Put on your favorite scent and even wear your best outfit if it makes you feel good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.