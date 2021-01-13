Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 14, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

Things get a little crazier on Thursday as retrograde Uranus stations direct.

Uranus rules Aquarius, and it is the shocking planet of chaos and the miraculous.

In astrology, Uranus is the planet that rules the people and humanitarian affairs.

While in Taurus, direct Uranus takes on challenges related to the economy, personal property, financial matters, and food —all things that Taurus rules.

Uranus is also associated with the internet.

The internet's natal Saturn is in Taurus at 8 degrees conjunct direct Uranus at this time.

Uranus conjunct Saturn is revolutionary, and with Saturn in Aquarius right now, we may see big changes that are unexpected but beneficial for all people in major ways across the world, predominantly involving our connectivity via the web.

Uranus direct may have strong corrective effects with this global platform that causes a need to restructure it in some major way.

So on Thursday, there can be reports of problems related to how things work online unexpectedly.

But, the good news is that Uranus is also a corrector.

So economic bubbles can start to level out and show the truth of economic conditions.

Famous events that took place on January 14 include The Virgin Queen, Elizabeth I was crowned Queen of England in 1559, and in 1967, The Summer of Love started in San Francisco.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 14 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are creative and brave. You may have endured a lot of hardships during your early life but learned to survive and use your lessons to help others.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include American rapper LL Cool J, actor Jason Bateman, and comedian Tom Rosenthal.

You are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of money and personal property in a new way.

Uranus is known for creating a little chaos, but this planet can also bring the miraculous your way.

Anticipate things that have been difficult in your life to start showing signs of promise, especially if you have been doing your part and not giving up too easily.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of identity. There are times when you have to let your uniqueness shine.

Now, with this zany planet turning direct, you may feel more like yourself and this can open your expressiveness.

You could start to feel more sensual and even want to do things that bring out your earthier side.

This could be a time where you decide to get that tattoo or replace comfortable clothing for items that are edgier.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of karma and hidden enemies. Sometimes you put up with more than you ought to because a friendship is hard to break from.

Your loyalty can be your undoing, but now with this planet moving forward, you will start to see the cost that these alliances have had on your life.

You may finally come to a place where goodbye doesn't seem so bad because you have good reasons.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of friendships. You might find yourself meeting people you would never have wanted to hang out with before.

But your interests are changing and you are willing to learn from others in a way that you didn't. You may meet someone from a new country or perhaps you will begin to work with people from out of state or internationally. This can be a strange but wonderfully expansive time for you. Have fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of career and social status. You may be given an opportunity that you had not considered before, especially if you've been job hunting.

If you've been reporting to work remotely, you might get the news that this will become your permanent way to do business.

If you've been reporting into an office, there can be talks about moving your role to a remote status. Be prepared for things that are sudden and definitely not what you would have expected them to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of higher learning.

This is a great time of learning and growth. You won't want to miss out on these golden opportunities.

There are lots of courses starting to become available online. From dance classes to foreign languages to learning how to code.

If you've been feeling like you want to change your career or just make life at home more interesting, sign up for a free one and see if you love it or not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of shared resources. There can be talks or an opportunity to work on something with another person.

If you've been building a business, this can be the time when you receive your first client. You might find it easier to get an internship or to get a job where you manage someone's resources for them.

Be open to taking on more responsibility. Things that you do for others, especially service-related can lead to you gaining a benefit that you would not get on your own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of commitments.

Your relationships and how you engage with others can start to change. As dedicated as you can be to a decision you may decide that it's time to make adjustments.

Perhaps you've been hanging out with a small crowd but you're ready to start social distancing with more dedication.

This can be a good time to move your face-to-face meetings online or to start visiting with friends via Zoom.

You might find that you are interested in getting more social but online instead of in person.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of daily duties.

You may find that it's easier to try new things that make your life easier at home, especially with the work that you have to do.

Perhaps you've been holding off on buying things to make your workspace flow better or maybe you really need a new phone but have not made the splurge.

Now, with Uranus direct, these areas of your life can feel more essential.

You've been thinking about them for a while. So, to others, this may seem sudden but for you a long, past due choice.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of creativity.

Sparks of imaginative ideas can fly and give you a desire to create art or to make a design. If you have a business, you might decide to go with a new logo or to do some rebranding.

You may find yourself interested in commissioning an artist to paint a picture of your pet or your partner.

This is a great time to indulge yourself in things that you find beautiful and uplifting, including signature pieces for your home or that you can collect.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of home and family. No family is the same and all families have their share of troubles.

You may begin to see the differences between your lifestyle and that of family members.

It can be a time where you start to distance yourself from people who seem to disrespect your individuality or dislike you for who you are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Uranus turns direct activating your solar house of communication. This is a great time to be proactive about technology.

If you've thought about blogging, starting a YouTube channel or trying out a blog, now is the time to do it.

Invest a little bit of time on one social media platform to see how it grows. The time is ripe for you to build an audience and see how things go.

