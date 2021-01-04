Love Horoscope For Tuesday, January 5, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, January 5.

Do you go overboard when it comes to expressing your love?

Love can be so strongly felt that throws off routines, perspectives, and even a sense of self.

Love gets a lesson in balance on Tuesday, as the Moon spends a day in Libra.

The Moon does not communicate with Venus in Sagittarius on Tuesday.

In Libra, the Moon approaches life from a standpoint of balance, and this could have great implications for love.

The Moon will speak to Saturn in Aquarius at the start of Tuesday, perhaps to remind us not to leave friends behind when a new love enters the picture.

The Moon will then speak to good luck Jupiter in Aquarius, perhaps to speak with singles or couples in crisis. It may indicate that better times are to come.

The Moon working with both Saturn and Jupiter in Aquarius while it transits Libra is symbolic.

it's a sign that it's good to have other areas of your life developed so that you are well-rounded and not only dependent on one person to be your all.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, January 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Finding the right balance is key as the Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of commitment and partnerships.

Don't be afraid to let someone lead when it comes to love.

You might be pleasantly surprised by how things go when you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Making time for others is called for even if you feel that there's so little time for love.

There are plenty of things to tend to when the Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of daily duties.

Be sure to make time for your relationships even if you do get caught up in work or errands that are timely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't just talk about love, show it.

A little bit of romance is what you need, and the Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of creativity can make it feel like the right time to be spontaneous.

It's a good day to show off your softer side by doing something sweet and unexpected for your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Life can get hectic, but your ability to emotionally sense a situation can become your super strength.

The Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of home and family, so there's a need to bring back some balance to the day.

You may feel like rewinding the page once things begin to pick up the pace now that the workweek is back in full swing.

Try to be mindful of how you feel and do little things that reorient your feelings. So, it's less stressful during the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Listen with your ears as much as you do your heart.

Saying how you feel and being a good listener are important traits to love, and they will be what you value most when with others.

When the Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of communication, it will take a little more effort on your part to be both when with someone you love.

A little bit more love and a lot less ego may be what you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's nothing sweeter than knowing you can do life with someone who gives and takes as much as you do.

The day is perfect for banter that builds into anticipation with your partner, but you will also want to tend to the timely things like bills and schedules related to work.

The Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of money and personal property, so bringing up tough conversations may feel right about now.

You might find it easier to be less intense, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have to do things according to your own timeline, and listening to your heart will be important to you.

It can be hard for you to make decisions without getting input from others, especially while the Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of identity.

However, try to remind yourself that a balanced life also means you do things for yourself, every once in a while, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's hard to imagine showing love to people who don't deserve it.

You might not like the idea especially while the Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of hidden enemies.

But, loving someone you can't trust doesn't mean you have to become best friends with them.

You can wish a person well, even if you can't be around them anymore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Making friends can be hard during the time of covid, and with so many things going on in the world, not having someone to hang out with can scream out lonelines.

Try out new options, even if they aren't your favorite. Who knows? You might get lucky and meet someone soon.

The Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of friendships, so check out groups online where you can meet people who share your common interests.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't devalue yourself, it's not a form of humility.

Thinking highly of who you are when the Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of career and social status.

You may need to give a gentle reminder to someone who seems to think you'll be there waiting after treating you badly.

You don't need that kind of negative attention. Your time is worth more so treat it that way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You might not think that love is something you need to study, but when you learn about people and the way they think it's easier to be understanding.

Empathy becomes something to focus on while the Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of higher learning.

If you don't know where to start, check out podcasts or read blogs about relationships and love that address how to build your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a wonderful day to celebrate the meaning of abundance, not just in the monetary sense but all around.

The Moon spends the day in Libra, your sector of shared resources, so be open to receive. Ask for what you want.

You may find that you get it, even if it's indirectly.

Your partner or someone you care about may have something that also becomes a source of revenue or a blessing for you.

