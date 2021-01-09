Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 10, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

Take nothing for granted, and what you see be sure to question and evaluate as the Moon in thoughtful Sagittarius squares dreamy Neptune on Sunday.

It's always a good idea to be curious when you are facing a new day. On Sunday, look to explore what's going on outside of your comfort zone.

The Moon will spend an active day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius encouraging the study of culture, world events, and philosophy.

The Sun will continue to be in Capricorn, but this is the last weekend to take advantage of this solar season while it transits the house of career and social status.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 10 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are inventive and creative.

You enjoy making things and value your family and history.

You are naturally drawn to search for answers. You solve problems and come up with unique ideas about life.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Rod Stewart, American boxer and entrepreneur George Forman, and Frank Sinatra Jr.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of adventure, cultural awareness, and higher learning.

After Saturn left your solar house of career and social status you've learned that life is one big lesson that teaches new things every day.

You had some tough character-building experiences, now that the tension has lightened up it is a good time to fill in the gaps of knowledge you know are still seeing.

Although, these are not likely to harm your efforts being intentional can make you sharper and more polished professionally.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources, rebirth, and taboo matters.

There's so much to learn about money, how it's shared, and how to make the most with the income you've recently received.

Maybe you're trying to figure out how to use your stimulus check.

Perhaps you've got insurance policies that need to be updated or renewed.

It's a good day for researching tax lows, recent policy changes, and expert blogs on finance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of commitment and partnerships.

It's not easy to call a timeout from obligations when you need space.

Even if your workplace has strict rules about taking time off, you still have a right to ask.

See how things go feel out your situation. Maybe things can be worked out. Some needs are just worth taking a risk.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties, pets, and work.

Honesty is tough. It's difficult to say and for some, even harder to hear.

Learning how to deliver your message takes time. You might struggle with how to say what's on your heart.

So don't rush things. Speak your mind but give yourself the grace to be imperfect.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of creativity, romance, play, children, and a spouse.

Strip away the false fronts and be your raw, creative self. Deep down inside you know you need to be who you really are.

Trying to pretend you are someone you are not will never be the secret to your happiness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of home, the family, and with authority figures.

Even if you are right, now may not be the right to for 'I-told-you-so".

Sometimes you need to let others take the lead. It can be hard to watch who you respect make preventable mistakes, but there are times people need to learn from personal experiences.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of local travel, your community, and communication.

Honesty is hard to find, but when you find people who willingly share from the heart, you value it.

You may discover that what you desire most in life often finds you in difficult circumstances where honesty and integrity collide.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of money, and personal property.

It can be scary to evaluate your finances, but an honest review is needed.

It's better to peel away the layers, from credit card debt to habits you think you can't overcome, seeing the truth can be a big help.

As the saying goes, "the truth will set you free." knowing what you are dealing with can be the start to true financial success.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of identity,

Self-discovery and getting to know what you like or dislike is never a waste of time.

Spend a few moments getting reacquainted with who you are and what you hope for with time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of karma and, spirituality, and hidden enemies.

Time is your friend when you feel like an error can drag you down.

There comes a time when you must put the past into perspective even the worst mistakes in life move one day behind you as you get on with your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of friendship and networking.

Good friends are so important. The best ones won't pretend that something is okay when it is not.

Trust in-people who believe in you but also hold you accountable when you're less than your best.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of social status and career.

Do work that you love. It's not easy to take a stand for your passion.

Even if you have to do a job you don't want to do forever, doing something can help you to get to where you want to be down the road.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.