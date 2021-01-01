Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 2, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 2, 2021.

Some days were made to overcome fears, and Saturday can be the first step toward overcoming what holds you back.

Saturday's made for power as the day's numerology comes with a Life Path 8, the Powerhouse.

The Powerhouse in numerology is all about taking life's harsh lessons and making them work in your favor.

The Sun in Capricorn resonates with this intense energy, as this solar season continues to promote improvements for all zodiac signs.

The Moon in Leo will bring courage before entering Virgo later on in the evening.

The best things to do on Saturday include self-care, personal grooming, and organizing your plans.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, January 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time for you to create something amazing and beautiful but don't travel down this path alone, aim to invite your friends. You will appreciate the experience if it's shared even more than you would if you did it all by yourself. Sharing the story as it unfolds can really help you to understand the beauty of friendship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

There are too many things happening all at once right now. It's impossible for one person to do it all, so when you feel overwhelmed don't judge yourself. Your feelings are valid. Instead of trying to push yourself further at the expense of yourself, ask for help. It's OK to admit you need a hand every once in a while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's not a good time to share every thought or idea that you have with other people. Sometimes it's better to keep things to yourself. You exhaust your energy when you don't give yourself some time to internalize what you're experiencing. Once you've gotten a grasp on your feelings, then with wisdom, share away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

A balanced life is something that you shouldn't compromise. When you feel yourself being pulled too far in one direction, listen to how that makes you feel and honor it. Life is too short to be stressed when you can control your choices. While it may not be easy to say no to something that you want but the timing is right, later you'll be glad that you did.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Success can be defined by different measures. You may feel successful when you have money in the bank, but some people have that and don't have love or friends that they can count on. Define what success means to you and remember that even if you are lacking in one area of your life, wealth is not only monetary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

A new idea can come to you out of the blue, and it's one that you may not want to forget. Keep a little notebook handy and don't underestimate the power of the recorder on your cell phone. The smallest insight can be the spark that leads to something important this year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Strength

It takes a lot of courage to stand up for what you believe in. It takes an even greater amount of courage to walk away and realize when a battle is best left unfought. Choosing the peaceful side of your personality can feel counterproductive, but it may be what's right for this moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Sometimes you don't have to make any decisions at all, things work themselves out when you let them. From the problem you keep thinking you must solve to the situation with a person who needs you, the universe will swoop in and lend a hand freeing you from an unwanted obligation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You don't have to go overboard or do something crazy to prove yourself to others. Just being you and doing things in the way that they are meant to be done is enough. You're going to succeed, and when you do, you will continue to do so. You are in the right time and space in life. Your luck won't run out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

It's time to say goodbye to something that you once found to be a source of comfort. Sometimes you outgrow things and then they are there for another person to experience. It would be unfair and cruel to hold on to this item or experience because you're afraid that you don't have anything coming your way. Sometimes things won't manifest until you trust that when it's your time to leave, the door will open for you when you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Worry never solves anything, so when you mull an idea over and over again, you're just letting yourself stay stuck in a pattern. Eventually, it causes you to miss what the solutions are. When you feel stuck like this, let go. Release the need to have ultimate control. The space to be free from worry can be all you need to finally notice what you're dealing with and to choose what's right from a place of peace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems come up for everyone so it's not unusual to be caught off-guard. Don't be embarrassed or ashamed to admit that you have a situation that you're dealing with. You're human just like everyone else. Your life isn't always going to be perfect and you don't have to pretend that it is to be loved.

