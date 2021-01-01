Horoscope For Tomorrow, January 2, 2021

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on January 2, 2021.

All work and no play is not the way to go on the first Saturday of the new year.

If you have to catch up on responsibilities you didn't get to during the New Year's festivities there's ample energy to catch up all day.

The beginning of the year begins focused on work as the Sun remains in Capricorn.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 2 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You have an outgoing disposition.

There's a risk-taking side of you that often comes out in competitive ways.

You enjoy the great outdoors and prefer one-on-one interactions to group settings.

Famous people who share your birthday include actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. and celebrity zookeeper, Jack Hanna.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, January 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of creativity, making the daytime perfect for doing things around the house or catching up on your beauty routine.

When the Moon enters Virgo, your sector of wellness and daily duties, you'll want to focus on what can be done to make life run more smoothly.

It may be hard to stick to any diet resolutions but a nice walk can be helpful to clear your mind of anxiety.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of home and family.

Let your homebody side be free as it can be easy for you to opt-out of activities that others may want to participate in.

You may prefer to stick close to the known rather than venture out and explore, shop or go out with friends.

When the Moon enters Virgo, your sector of creativity and play in the evening, you may change your mind and even experience a burst of energy.

Although you more sensible side could decide a cleaning spree is a great way to spend your time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of communication.

You may long to be the center of attention and if you aren't you may seek some attention elsewhere.

It will be hard for you to see why others don't recognize your best attributes while during this transit.

Things will start to settle down as the Moon enters Virgo, your sector of home and family.

You'll be less interested in who is doing what for you and when, and want things to be more low-key.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of money and personal property.

Your less frugal side can continue to push you to buy things that you want or think that you need.

If the budget allows, you may find yourself wanting to go out shopping for furniture or comfort items.

Thrift store shopping may be a good activity mid-day.

Later in the evening, the Moon enters Virgo, your sector of the communication sector, so scheduling time to chat with a friend or loved one can make a great close of the day.

It's also a good time to check emails and handle any paperwork matters that cannot wait.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of identity.

This is a great time to handle any personal matters that include beautification.

The day is great for getting a haircut or doing a spa, or even going through your clothes to get rid of wardrobe items you'll never wear.

Later when the Moon enters Virgo, your sector of money and personal property.

It's a great time for looking at bargain buys or checking out rentals or real estate online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of hidden enemies.

Sometimes you just have to hit the block option on social media and don't feel guilty for blocking telemarketing calls that reach your phone.

It's a good time to set clear boundaries and to tighten the circle of your tribe.

You may finally have the courage to decide who is worthy of your time and who is not.

Later, the Moon enters Virgo, your sector of identity, and this can be a pensive time for you.

Make it a point to do some journal writing and to create concrete goals that you truly want to hit this year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of friendships.

You may find yourself being the center of attention without even trying.

If you've felt lonely or missing out on life, this is a great time to reach out to friends and reconnect using the new year as an excuse to say hello.

The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of hidden enemies, and this can bring discovery to you that you did not anticipate.

Pay close attention to the interaction you have with others as their bad character may show themselves during this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of higher learning.

This is a great time to pull out the books and study or to read up on spirituality matters that you often wonder about.

The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of friendships. And you may need to watch yourself from becoming judgmental about how people choose to live their life.

If you feel yourself questioning people's choices, remind yourself to remain humble.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of shared resources.

If you can help someone, do so. You may be surprised at how good you feel inside when you just take one small step toward serving others.

It can be as simple as paying for someone's coffee or making a donation online or at a shelter for furry friends.

You may find that the good deed you do also comes back to you in some way.

The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of social status and career.

And this is when working on something and being meticulous will be helpful not only for you but for the long term. Be sure to pay close attention to the details and avoid cutting corners.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of commitments.

Compromise can feel like a dirty word for you all day and you may find yourself working against it if it's pushed on your will.

It's a good time to speak up for your wants and needs, and if you feel unheard, continue to do so.

In the evening, the Moon enters Virgo, your sector of higher learning, and you may find that taking the time to understand how things work, including people can be good practice for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of daily duties.

You may have high standards and want things done a certain way.

For now, it may be best to handle themselves, especially when it's super important to you.

The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of shared resources, so in the evening, you can be more receptive and accepting of what others have to give, even if it's not what you want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon starts the day in Leo, your house of creativity.

This is a wonderful time to indulge yourself in arts, crafts, and anything that makes you feel good on the inside or out.

You might even enjoy buying a new makeup palette or trying out a new hair color to change things up.

Later, the Moon enters Virgo, your sector of commitments, so whatever you do to invest in yourself will make you feel amazing.

The night is a great time for being with someone you love or for deciding if you want to get back into the dating scene if you're single.

