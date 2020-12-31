How The Moon In Leo Affects Your Zodiac Sign On New Year's Eve

How does the Moon in Leo affect your zodiac sign on New Year's Eve, according to astrology.

2021 will be a number 5 year, and the Moon will be in Leo, on New Year's Eve, and it is finally time to put the whacky year that was 2020 behind us and look to the future that 2021 will bring.

Although it is still the last day of 2020, the moon’s patterns will elicit the themes to expect in the coming year, and all affect your zodiac sign in some way.

Bringing new up the topic of change, astrologer Maren Altman noted on Twitter, that tonight’s moon will foreshadow the “biggest blessing + biggest challenges of 2021.”

lol nye has the leo moon opposing jupiter + saturn = a direct microcosm of the biggest blessings + biggest challenges of 2021 on that night for each of us — MAREN ⚔️ Ⓥ (@marenaltman) December 30, 2020

First of all, the moon is in the constellation Leo. A Leo moon evokes a desire for self-expression, social interaction, and celebration.

A seemingly wonderful moon to have on New Year’s Eve. But there are more forces in play.

Here's what's happening in astrology on New Year's Eve:

At approximately 2 p.m. the moon will be opposite Saturn which is currently in Aquarius.

As self-focused as the Leo moon wants us to be, Aquarius Saturn wants us to tone down the selfishness and be more considerate of others and how our actions affect others.

Similarly, Jupiter in Aquarius will be opposite the moon as of 4 p.m., Jupiter also wants to refocus our energies towards being conscientious of others and looking more inwards despite the moon wanting us to radiate outwards.

These oppositions are quite opposite indeed, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they need to clash.

It’s actually quite an appropriate sky pattern to have on a night like tonight.

New Year’s Eve is usually a time of parties, people coming together, mingling, kissing at midnight, being all sparkle and flash!

But because of the pandemic, our usual plans need to be toned down quite a few notches.

We need to be considerate of public health, our own health, the health of our loved ones, and resist the impulse to go out, gather, self-express, and mingle.

These challenges won’t end tonight. Again, as astrologer Maren Altman points out, these themes will carry through the coming year.

Here's how the Moon in Leo affects your zodiac signs on New Year's Eve:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Fiery Aries, I know you self-express without even thinking most of the time.

This Leo moon is going to amplify that impulse.

You’re probably exceedingly frustrated that COVID canceled regular New Year’s celebrations, but this could be good for you.

Lean into that Saturn and Jupiter opposition.

Take some time to reflect and think about how your actions impact others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tonight is a good night to spend with your quarantine pod.

Really connect to those closest to you, tell them how much you appreciate them.

Sure, tonight is for celebrating the new year, but it is also about celebrating your loved ones.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you know all about duality.

This opposition of the moon to Saturn and Jupiter, but is one you can certainly navigate.

Use your mutability and intuition to navigate the coming challenges to bring you to the coming blessings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sweet, nurturing Cancer, you’re usually thinking about other people, so tonight lean into that Leo moon.

Express yourself more. Put it into a creative project, or let your loved ones know how you really feel.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the moon’s pull for you tonight is strong. It will be all too easy for you to let your most Leoness shine through.

Your Leoness is not bad at all, but bringing your attention to Saturn and Jupiter in Aquarius can be good for you right now.

Look inwards and bring your attention to how you impact those around you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your love for alone time is really shining right now.

Use this as an opportunity to reflect, reprioritize, and grow.

Also, you know that you can often bottle up your feelings or put your needs on the back burner for the sake of others.

Use this Leo moon as a chance to express yourself honestly. Your needs should be met too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra you can bring this opposition into balance better than anyone.

Find the sweet spot between expressing yourself and being conscious of others.

Although you’d love to be out celebrating as if life was normal right now, take this weird limbo that we’re in as an opportunity to be selective about who you interact with, in real life or virtually.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, although you are very in touch with your emotions, you don’t always know how to express them in the best way.

Use this celestial opposition to express yourself in a positive way.

You can get what you need/want without negatively affecting others, it just takes some careful consideration first.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

I know you must feel caged right now, Sagittarius.

Although you cannot physically explore right now, use this time to do some internal exploration.

You value your independence so much, now is a time to think about how your actions affect others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this Leo moon is beckoning you to express yourself, but Saturn and Jupiter are reminding you to do so in the most positive way possible.

Sometimes your honesty can be harsh, doing some reflection can help you to get your messages across in a way that invites people to listen to you rather than shutting down.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The pull from Saturn and Jupiter are strong for you, Aquarius.

With all of your efforts to be humanitarian, don’t forget about yourself.

You are so wonderfully unique, find a way to express that today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you prefer your own company.

Your imagination and care for others are coming to a beautiful intersection today.

Find ways to be vocal today.

I know you are already considering how you affect others, don’t be afraid to speak out.

Colleen Fogarty is a writer who covers astrology, self-care, and relationship topics.