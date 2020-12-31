Horoscope For Tomorrow, January 1, 2021

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on January 1, 2021.

Happy New Year. Friday is the first day of 2021, and it starts with a roaring Moon in Leo.

The Moon in Leo brings out our collective desire to break out of the ordinary and do something fresh and new.

The Sun continues to be in Capricorn, so work remains a primary focus for all zodiac signs.

The Leo Moon will oppose both Jupiter and Saturn in the early degrees of Aquarius, so this can signal to be both focused on work and spirituality this year.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 1 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You have a soft-disposition and a warm personality that people find alluring.

You are easy to speak to and make friends without much effort.

Famous people who share your birthday include Australian model Emily Sears and former Director of Federal Bureau Investigations J. Edgar Hoover.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, January 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of creativity.

Mentally, you want to stand out from the crowd.

You may even crave some fun or socializing activities that help you to channel your energy.

However, the Moon will square Uranus in Taurus, so be mindful that you don't spend money to try to impress others unnecessarily.

Also, be alert that risk-taking should not be practiced as unintended trouble could follow. Practice safety.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of home and family.

You may feel the need to exercise a bit of protectiveness over the people you love. You shine in what is familiar.

You will appreciate and value your home and the things that you have built a life on.

The Moon will work with Uranus in your sign, so take some time for reflection and to think about the future.

There are likely some changes you need to make, and they all start with you and a decision.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of communication.

It's a good day for being open and transparent with your plans.

You might even feel better when you share your thoughts with others about your ideas for the future and what you want in life.

The Moon will speak with Uranus, and the past can play a big part in how you think.

It's a good day for planning and thinking outside of the box.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of money and personal property, and you may be thinking a lot about your financial security.

You will want to earn what you feel you deserve to be paid.

You might perceive your self-worth to be directly connected to your work and allow it to define your value.

While this is possible, it's important for you also to not compare yourself with others, especially your friends.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of identity.

It's a good day to focus on what you're good at. You will feel confident and ready to take on the world.

You'll want to be around people who respect your value and admire you in some way.

If you are working while the Moon speaks to Uranus in your solar house of career, you will find it easier to be held in high regard at work.

Put your best foot forward, and if you're interested in better opportunities, let it be known.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of the past.

No matter how egoless you can be, a part of you may still feel the sting of disappointment should it come up in your memory bank at this time.

You can draw wisdom from your experiences by being willing to learn from them.

The Moon will help you by speaking to Uranus on your behalf to encourage a deep sense of trust in the spiritual philosophy of life and how things all work together.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of friendships. It's time to review your network and the people you've allowed to be in your inner circle.

You may find that the tribe you have now is either giving and charitable in a balanced way or not.

This can be the impetus of change for you, especially as Uranus brings up thoughts about how friendships are really meant to be.

If yours fall short, it may be time to change how things work, and see where improvements can be made.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of career, and social status.

You will love knowing that you can lean on your inner sense of power and find it good to rediscover it again if it's been lost.

A lover, friend or partner can be part of this discovery process, and insight could be sudden with Uranus involved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of higher learning.

You may not have the patience for deep study, but learning from experience can help you to understand things that perplex you right now.

You might consider a change to your daily routine that allows more time to try new things that you've been curious about.

It's a good day to look at your daily schedule to see where study time fits in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of shared resources.

It's easy to think that because someone has something that they ought to share it without any strings attached.

Perhaps you're struggling with a person in your life who has lost sight of their boundaries and are trying to impose them on you.

This makes the day complicated, and maybe even difficult for you to feel joy. Try to find your happiness anyway.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of commitments.

You can't really force anyone to do something just because it's right or they have a duty to.

Humans are messy and the process of love and commitment is too difficult to put into a box.

When the Moon speaks to Uranus, you may even feel this tension in familial relationships.

It can be hard for you to love people where they are at, and move on to better wars to battle.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of daily duties.

There can be a lot of me-first in this day, and your priorities are important, but try not to think that's all there is to life.

You may find it easy to say you're so busy, and that's why you should avoid doing this thing or that.

But the truth is that life is too short to avoid people you love, so try to connect even if it's on a small scale in some way.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.