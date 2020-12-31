Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 1, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 1, 2021.

The new year is here, and there is a clear message communicated for 2021 — be resourceful using your creativity.

2021 in numerology is a Life Path 5 year. Life Path 5 is a freedom-seeker.

It's about finding that thing that you love to do and aiming toward it with passion.

The negative side of energy 5 brings is constant change, too.

So there are few things that we can anticipate without a doubt in 2021, and that will be a lot of changes coming our way.

The Moon will spend the day in Leo, which is the fifth zodiac sign in astrology.

And, Leo is associated with The Sun tarot card.

The Sun is a positive omen for us all on the first day of the year.

In both the reverse and upright the Sun tarot card means almost the same thing, good things come to you no matter what life brings.

This lets us know that no matter what happens, something positive will come out of the situation.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, January 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

What you know and what you want are two parts of the same whole.

The Lovers tarot card can be about a romantic decision that's timely, but it doesn't have to do with love.

You are at a crossroads, and the choice of doing one thing versus another is clear.

The action has already begun but now it's time to assume responsibility for what you have decided.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Emotions are often so difficult to manage when you take into consideration what other people want and you try to be a pleaser.

Aim to simplify your life. Choose what your heart wants. It won't steer you wrong.

Let your heart be the guide you think you need, not others that don't understand your deep emotional wants and needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

The Empress is a positive sign that you are ready to start something and build it from the ground up.

You might be ready to begin a business venture or perhaps you want to have a baby and you're wondering if this is a bad time to begin a family.

The Empress says that this is your time. Experience the growth of these changes can bring happiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

When you lose something you loved it can be hard on your heart.

You may feel sad and wonder how you will ever recoup what you earned.

You may not be able to get it all back right now, but something can happen in the near future.

A large return on your investment can come through or a situation can bring your work a harvest that shows you things always work out better than you had expected.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

People are noticing your hard work.

You may not realize that there are so many individuals who have taken note that you do things in a way that is excellent.

This will bring you some sort of reward. So, remain diligent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

The World tarot card shows that you're beating the competition and going to land at the top of whatever it is you're trying to gain.

You may be in the running for a job or hoping to overcome something with strong competition.

Continue to run the race as the universe gives you a boost of positive energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This is a creative time and the best part is that you don't have to go this alone.

It's a good time to see what friends might want to do a project with you.

You can have a little creative tribe of friends that would love to make a craft or even do a home DIY, write a book or collaborate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Don't look for what could go wrong. Try to see what is right.

You have so much going on positively for you with people in your life.

Even if you have one relationship that's sour, there are things that you can appreciate that can help you see that it's not all bad.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

When you don't know where to go or what to do next try to connect with your inner voice.

Sometimes the reason you don't hear it is because you're focusing on all the wrong things.

Try to clear your calendar and let your thoughts wander.

Even if nothing happens at the close of that moment you have set the stage for your mind to speak to you, and it will.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

How meaningful to get a fresh start at the new year.

The Ace of Pentacles reveals that there are good things coming your way.

You may be afraid to put yourself out there and even try.

But try to find it in your heart to pick up the pieces and try again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many traits and talents that make you unique.

These are the things that help you to accomplish so much, but there may be one thing that you do better than others.

This is a skill that you should focus on in 2021; it can be the one thing that helps you get a job or start a new endeavor.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Memories are so special. There are some things that you will carry with you from childhood. Bring out the photo albums.

Look how far you have come, and see how far you are continuing to grow.

Your childhood may have defined many parts of your life's experiences but you can choose to improve or reinstall what you want to be now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.