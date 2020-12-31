Love Horoscope For Friday, January 1, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on New Year's Day, Friday, January 1.

It's 2021, and we are hopeful. The Moon is in Leo and the Sun is Capricorn.

Likely you have set a goal, not just for your professional life but also for love.

Mercury in Capricorn makes it easy to think about the complexities love can bring, and at the start of a new year, there are plenty, especially with the pandemic still influencing our interactions.

Mercury in Capricorn communicates sweetly with Neptune in dreamy Pisces putting our imaginations to good use.

Things can be worked out in a positive way, even if we can't see it now.

But creative solutions could manifest in the most unusual way.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, January 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Why do dreams have to be so difficult when it comes to love. Mercury in Capricorn can have you seeing all the work that you need to do.

There can be important conversations to have and it could even impact how you feel and think today.

When Mercury harmonizes with Neptune, things can feel out of control, even more than they really are.

Try to take a deep breath and remind yourself that all you can do is breathe and take things one moment at a time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You learn from someone close to you that things aren't always as they seem.

A friend or a partner who can see into the heart of who you are can catch your attention with a phrase that opens a new way of thinking for you.

As Mercury works in Capricorn opening your house of learning, it's a wonderful time to explore how the world works for others and see what this means for you in love and in life, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Not everything is black and white. A promise made to love you may not always work out the way you want it to.

There are things that don't make sense today, and it can be a work in progress.

Sharing your thoughts and ideas with another person can be work, but it can also be slightly scary if they distort what you say or feel.

Feedback and clarification is important during this time. So, try to make an effort to invest your energy wisely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you are close to someone you share things that no one else knows.

And while Mercury is in Capricorn, what you share can weigh heavily on your mind.

You may be learning to hold back a little bit more than usual these days.

There are boundaries that need to be there. It's hard to feel like you can't be as transparent as you'd like to be, but there are limits even in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Try not to allow the fact that things in a relationship have become blurred.

You may be struggling with anxiousness over worries and concerns about resources or an entanglement between you and a significant other.

When you're with someone, starting out or in a long-term relationship, who owns what can become complicatedly hard to discern.

If boundaries are important to you, then speak up and see if a compromise may be reached.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The joy of love is one thing to be communicated but another thing to really have and receive.

You may be ready to take a relationship to a new level, but there are still things left to chance.

You may not want to ruin a romantic connection by defining it at all.

It could all appear foggy to you, so it could be a good time to discuss matters.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Home is supposed to feel safe, but when you feel like it's not what you hoped it would be it can cause concern.

You may be ready to make big changes to your place of residence.

Perhaps you are ready to move or relocate and it's a conversation to have with others that are affected.

You might find it important to look at what is practical for everyone involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Romance can be found in the most unusual ways. And, if you're single or committed, pay attention to small talk.

It's a good day to talk about your thoughts and ideas about love and perhaps to do so in a playful way.

If you're single, a romantic affair can come your way where you meet online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There can be a pull of control or some undercutting taking place in the area of personal property.

A loved one may have reservations about the way things get spent and not be speaking up.

Pay attention to the subtle clues that others leave as they can indicate a bigger problem left unaddressed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's not wrong to think about yourself, even in conversation.

You may be learning to say what you think and to insert your thoughts into chats with a significant other.

This can be revealing for you if they don't seem to be interested in what it is you have to say.

You may want to pay close attention to who lets you be you, and who does not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past often has consequences, and some of these things are costly.

The reality is that if you stay somewhere you already know isn't good for you it's even more expensive.

Time is a resource that you never can get back in life. So, despite the losses you've experienced from the past, it's best to try something new even if you're uncertain what the future holds.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Trust your intuition and note how it sets you free. Truth is essential to all relationships, and if you don't have trust what do you have?

You may be sensing a friendship that is close to your heart as inauthentic.

You might feel that you can't be you or perhaps someone isn't being real with you. Where there is uncertainty, ask yourself why?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.