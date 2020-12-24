Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 25, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 25, 2020.

There's strength in reflection and with the Sun in Capricorn our ability to establish a core practice that meets our personal wants and needs for growth, even beyond spirituality.

But, tomorrow will be dedicated to the holiday, and the Moon spends the day in Taurus.

So, it's the perfect time to indulge in good food, family, and friends while enjoying the comforts that you have.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 25 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett and inventor and mathematician, Isaac Newton.

You are a strong and decisive personality type.

You enjoy the process of discovery and appreciate learning from experience.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, December 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your career and social status.

If you're free during the day, this is a great time for research and topics related to your job. You might decide that you need to take an online course to brush up on some skills in January.

It could be a good day for catching a promotion that will fit your budget.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your higher learning and personal philosophy.

This is a great time to brush up on a foreign language or to learn something about a culture you're interested in.

If you're in college and on break, this is not a time to stop learning.

Think of the books you want to read next year and start to create your reading list.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your shared resources.

This is a great time to make your needs known. As hard as it is to share that you're looking for something in particular, it can be necessary.

You never know who may overhear what you are desiring.

Someone within your circle of influence may have the ability to help.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your relationships.

This is a great time for you to work on your love life and to try and rebuild bridges where things may not have been good for you.

You may have some important business to talk over.

Schedule a time with a loved one so you can honor the conversation you hope to have without distractions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your daily duties.

It's a great day to remain active and to have important things you want to be done accomplished.

You might be able to squeeze in a little home errand before dinner.

Or if you can't, you'll have the energy to pitch in and help others get some things done so that everyone can have a great day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your creativity. It's a great time to write and to read.

If you love music and enjoy holiday tunes, play your radio and enjoy a singalong.

If you are musically inclined, why not encourage others by sharing your talents on zoom or in person at a family gathering.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your home.

This is a great time for you to take a peek at the real estate market in your area, especially if you're looking to buy.

You might find something that is close to where you want to be, especially if you're interested in staying in an area that's familiar.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your communication.

This is a great time to bring a sense of closeness and bond over some interesting conversation.

You have the ability to make others feel comfortable around you, and so be the one to break the ice and get the conversations flowing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your money.

This is a great time to do a little bit of banking and checking out where you stand before spending this weekend.

If you have been planning to get out of debt or want to start a budget, pull your credit card report for free before the year is over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your identity.

This is a great time to be yourself. But also to be careful. You will want to be sure not to leave your personal belongings vulnerable when going out or traveling.

Don't leave your things carelessly where you may forget them.

If you use a shared computer, be sure to log off so that your personal web information isn't open to others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your past.

Some people have difficulty letting the past go, and so it can be hard when you are in a group setting and the negative stories start to come out.

This can be hard to handle but be the bigger person when you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury spends the day in Capricorn with the Sun, bringing attention to your friendships.

This is a great time to send out a text message to people you love, especially if it's been a while since you've talked.

Don't be shy to shoot out a holiday text even if you've not spoken to one another since the beginning of the year. A positive note may be welcomed!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.