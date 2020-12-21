Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 22, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 22, 2020.

The terrain of 2020 may have been difficult, but the good news is that this week in astrology we are invited to end the year strong.

We are in start-up mode, and it's so ironic, but with the change of seasons even during winter, there are important things to do before Spring arrives in three months.

Tuesday has cardinal astrological energy that all zodiac signs can benefit from, especially now that Capricorn season is here.

The Sun in Capricorn is about power and doing the hard work that needs to be done.

The Moon spends the day in lively Aries, which brings cardinal fire energy to your horoscope for tomorrow.

While the Moon is in Aries, we are prone to act impulsively.

So, be mindful and try to exert restraint when your feelings get the best of you.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 22 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Meghan Elizabeth Trainor and American broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer.

​You have a powerful work ethic, even though you may appear to be quiet and reserved.

You are a solution-focused individual. When it comes to your social life, many of your friendships are lifelong.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of identity and self-awareness.

It's a great day to set your priorities in order and to aim for little accomplishments that amount to big wins.

If you have the week off, try to finish little chores that give you more time to focus on your greater tasks.

You may wrestle with a bit of restlessness, so making a list can help you to avoid becoming tired or overwhelmed with all you have to do this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies and karma.

The fighter in you may come out strongly as you discover things that you feel were unfair or not what you thought they should be.

Size up your problems using logic and facts.

Once you do, you may realize that this problem is sudden, but perhaps not even worth fighting for.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of friendships and networking.

It's a good day to send out short and sweet messages that let people know you're thinking of them.

If you have a friend or coworker that you know is going through a difficult time, make a call to catch up and share some positivity can be helpful and kind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of social status and career.

You will want to rule your time, and even though it's not often you come out ready to pack a punch, you might make an exception.

You are strong and determined, and with all that energy comes action. So channel it well.

You may work best independently, and prefer it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophy.

You are eager to explore the world and to learn all that you can about cultures, the environment, and the people within it.

You may discover new things about your life and the way you view the world.

During this spontaneous time, you might even question your beliefs and be willing to learn about other ways to connect with the divine.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of shared resources.

You are quick to think and perhaps too quick to jump to conclusions.

You may find it hard not to share all that you have on your mind, but those around you may not be ready for so much information.

So, for now, try not to be so willing to share your thoughts openly.

You might be right on many levels, but there is a time and place for everything. Pace yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of commitments and partnerships. You're spontaneous!

You may love your alone time and find that you're more productive when on your own.

If you are in a relationship, you'll appreciate it most if your partner allows you to fly solo and get your important things done.

You may not like to feel held down to any structured routine all day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of daily duties.

You can get a lot accomplished if you focus your attention.

While this may be easier said than done, it's a great time for you to create a check-off list of things you want to work on.

Determine that you will not stop until you've completed the most important items on your list.

Beware of sudden distractions that take you down the wrong path.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of creativity.

It's a great day for you to try something new and expressive.

You will love to be where there is something actionable going on.

This is a perfect time to plan out any games you want to play on the holiday.

If you're a person who loves to socialize, maybe plan to chat with your friends once the evening settles in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of home and family.

You feel most comfortable with change right now. In fact, you may thrive on what is unexpected.

You can foresee what the future can mean for you.

You are eager to get started on new projects and perhaps what you find to be familiar is also outdated and ready for revision.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of communication.

You are impulsive in what you say and do and this can work against you.

It's a good time to focus on right action and to live in your truth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your solar house of money and personal property.

You may stumble across an opportunity that causes you to lose money or to feel as though you've lost footing due to acting impulsively.

Try to avoid making rash decisions that you sense is not right for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.