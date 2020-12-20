Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 21, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 21, 2020.

What an amazing day for a one-card tarot reading.

There are so many things happening in astrology that provide a unique context to the day.

The Sun is leaving Sagittarius to enter the determined Capricorn, which brings attention to the Death tarot card.

The Death tarot card is about rebirth, closing a chapter, and starting all over again.

The Death tarot card indicates that it's time to avoid holding on to what we know and be willing to start life in a new way.

Even the numerology of the day is about taking a leap, as it comes with the energy of a 1, the Leader.

The Leader is about paving a new path and striving for independence with a lot of energy.

It's amazing when the energies of tarot, astrology, numerology, and the universe all line up to show their synchronicity, isn't it?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, December 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You failed because you weren't ready to tackle that demon, but now things are different.

Your source of power may come from your inner strength, and you could feel more capable to accomplish an important goal than you had before.

You may have felt hypercritical of yourself when trying to overcome a problem, but failing miserably because you were learning as you go.

However, your best teacher is experienced, and now you're ready to achieve an important goal.

So, give this thing one more try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Life just doesn't seem fair at times, and it is a terrible thing to feel when all you're trying to do is help another person.

You may not understand why bad people get away with things that you know they shouldn't.

In fact, you may wonder why it is that you don't see more good karma going around! It would at least make what's unjust more palpable.

Trying to make things right can feel like a waste of time, Taurus.

But it's important that you live your life according to your integrity. No one else's standards will do for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Who would have seen that problem coming? You were derailed.

The situation should not have turned out that way. You may not know what action to take next.

It can be hard to understand when you're still dizzy from all that's gone on during the last 24-hours.

Give yourself time to rest your mind.

Clarity can kick in once things settle and the universe has had a chance to get you beyond this test.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

It's normal to feel apprehensive about big changes. There are a lot of factors to weigh.

You don't want to make one choice and then regret it for the rest of your life.

You need to be confident that this is what you want.

Don't rush yourself. If you don't have inner peace about it, wait.

There's nothing wrong with doing what's best for you. It's your life.

Don't let anyone push you to be what you're not or unwilling to be responsible for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You say you want someone strong to give you advice and to be there for you, but really deep down inside you know that you can figure this problem out.

You have been hoping to get to the place where you really are your own hero.

But, one thing or another has made it hard for you.

Don't give up on yourself, but also remember not to send anyone mixed signals.

Don't ask for help and then choose to ignore it. Instead, just admit you're struggling, but you also want to figure it out yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's not like you ever told anyone that you're an extrovert.

You like it when you can have time for yourself.

So, just make a plan that for a few hours you'll do nothing but what it is you want to do.

Even if you just plan to spend the day cleaning or getting things in order.

It's your time. Do what you need to feel centered and grounded, Virgo.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Saying goodbye to what you have known is never an easy task. You have been thinking about this decision for a long time.

You have weighed the pros and cons so many times that you've lost count.

But, now it's time to let go of what you know and to move toward the new chapter of your life.

The good news is that when you go into the unknown, you get to invent your own future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You got lucky, and you also created the opportunity you received.

If you hadn't done the work, none of this would have happened.

You may have been in the right place at the right time, but there's also the fact that you decided to head in this direction.

It's not boasting if you're telling the truth.

Pat yourself on the back, and if you can, reward yourself with a token of personal appreciation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

It's so good to have female friends who can speak into your life.

Your bestie, mother, or grandmother are there to give you so much love.

All you have to do is let them know how you're feeling.

It will be a welcomed reprieve to hear their wisdom and let your heart heal from their love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Money is coming your way.

If you've felt your palm itching, yes, it's true, you may be getting something that you want with value.

You might have to work for it or let the right person know that you are open to receive.

But chin up, Capricorn. Something great is headed to you in a timely fashion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth, Aquarius. It's not every day that you are given a new chance.

So, seize the day! Embrace this opportunity by not wasting precious time.

You've got so much to do, and you'll want to be sure to squeeze the most out of this amazing chance you've received.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Tradition is not an easy thing to follow if you're heart isn't in it.

You may be going with the flow because that's what everyone else wants, but you're just not feeling it. You have to make a decision.

You can smile while you're not exactly happy, or admit that this is a temporary situation, and you don't like it.

But, you'll make the most of it because you know better things are coming to you soon.

