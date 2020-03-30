Which Tarot Card Are You, According To Numerology & Your Birthdate

Find your path, with numerology using your birthdate.

Numerology plays a role in reading tarot cards. There are 22 major arcana tarot cards in a deck and each card provides you with insight on how your soul will move through life.

Numerology and tarot cards can also tell you what difficulties you will face in life and how to handle them.

Which tarot card are you, according to numerology?

You can find out which card relates the most to you based on your birthday.

If you want to know what tarot card you are, you can find out by looking at numerology.

The best part is that it only takes simple math to figure out which card you are. First, add up the numbers of your birth date. If you get a number that is greater than 21, then you add these numbers to get a single-digit number. Your final number represents the card that you are.

For example, if your birthday is February 21, 1995 then you add the digits: 2+1+0+2+1+9+9+5, which gives you an answer of 29.

Since 29 is higher than 21, you add 2+1 together which equals 3. Since you now have 3 as your answer, this would mean that your birth card is The Empress.

Here's what tarot card you are by birth date and numerology, and how it impacts your purpose.

0: The Fool

If your birth card is The Fool, get ready to endure a lot of highs and lows and incredible opportunities in life. Don’t be afraid to go for things even if you do not know how it will turn out, because the universe tends to have your back!

You might lead a life filled with travel and fun, but you might also lead a life where you are adventuring internally to focus on yourself and discover who you are at your core.

However, you should try to monitor your impulsive and rash decisions that do not serve you, as it could come back to bite you later on.

Although, if you do make strong impulsive decisions to benefit yourself or your career, then those risks will come with a reward.

With The Fool card, you also tend to be wiser than you come off. You also go through the world with a big heart and without judging others.

1: The Magician

If your tarot card is The Magician, then you are in luck because you have the ability to manifest anything and make your dreams come true.

You work hard to make things go your way and usually end up getting what you aimed for. You have the ability to have a fun time in life while also being able to work diligently when you have to.

Like The Magician, you are very likable but you should use that cautiously, as you have a tendency to persuade others using manipulation tactics.

If your card is The Magician, you have great potential and should put your focus on unlocking this potential and using it for good.

2: The High Priestess

If your tarot card is The High Priestess, then you are incredibly intuitive, knowledgeable, and have a strong grasp on the subconscious mind. Get ready for a life that will lead you toward mystery and unique experiences!

Many people usually trust you as well, because you are really great and keeping secrets. In your life, you must learn to have a firm grasp on your intuition and know when to make your voice heard and take action as opposed to maintaining silence and stillness.

It is heavily advised that you start meditating if you do not already do so because it will help give you focus and clarity on where you want your life to go and how to get there. It is most important that you always trust your gut!

3: The Empress

If your tarot card is The Empress, then you definitely give off mom vibes because of how caring and nurturing you are. You tend to be very creative and love to take care of others.

You are extra caring when it comes to relationships, but also in other aspects of your life. You also have a wonderful gift of being able to show your creative side with your career endeavors and artistic pursuits.

The Empress is also known for being incredibly seductive, enjoying nature, and connected to pleasure.

However, be aware that not everyone will treat you as the Goddess you are, so it is important that you keep a good head on your shoulders.

4: The Emperor

If your tarot card is The Emperor, you are very efficient and a natural-born leader.

The Emperor is known as being powerful, authoritative, strong, and masculine. With your ambition and precision, you usually get what you want.

You possess self-discipline and can use that to reach your goals. However, be mindful of stepping on others that may seem weaker, because you have a tendency to slip into that habit.

You came into this life a very powerful person and your life’s purpose is to master how to use your power to be an empathetic leader.

5: The Hierophant

The Hierophant tarot card signifies power structures and order and the foundation they are built upon. If your tarot card is The Hierophant, you might notice that you like to use your time to reflect on the meaning of life, different philosophies, and opposing worldviews.

In your life, you will find that you often come to a crossroads where you have to decide if you should play it safe and blend in with others or travel on your own path towards your dreams.

Those around you will view you as always being dependable and firm. However, you should work on loosening up and breaking the rules at times.

6: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card signifies love as well as choice. If your tarot card is The Lovers, get ready for an exciting adventure because there are so many opportunities and directions available to you.

The male and female in the card also represent the opposition between masculinity and femininity. Your life’s path will teach you how to blend opposing things to build something completely.

This tarot card also depicts an Angel, which signifies that you have access to great safety and innovation if you are ever caught in a problematic situation.

7: The Chariot

The Chariot tarot card is all about gaining momentum and picking up speed. If your tarot card is The Chariot, then in your life you will be taught how to keep your feelings and needs in check.

You have the special gift of being able to find your path while staying in control, even during trying times.

8: Strength

The Strength tarot card is all centered around joining masculine and feminine, yin and yang power. If your tarot card is Strength, then you have the ability to get through anything due to the immense inner-strength you possess.

Your path in life will help you discover how to be in a stable and peaceful state. In addition to this, you are also a natural born healer.

9: The Hermit

If your birth card is The Hermit, you will notice that sometimes you are put in a position where you have to make the decision to be by yourself.

Like The Hermit, your life journey is all centered on finding your wisdom from within yourself. You also might often feel tempted to go on a solo trip or adventure so you can think and connect to yourself.

The focus of your life is to discover and follow your own path. In life, you will also notice that many people look to you for knowledge, advice, and wisdom.

However, you will also find inspirational people that will help lead you to where you are supposed to be.

10: The Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card stands for a reversal of fortune, most often for the best. If your birth card is the Wheel of Fortune, then tons of possibilities and exciting options will randomly arise for you.

You definitely will have a lucky streak throughout life. It might catch you off guard, but don’t be too surprised when you get offered your dream job or run into the right person at the right time.

Opportunities tend to just fall into place for you, but you should focus on how to use these opportunities to your advantage.

11: Justice

It is no surprise that the Justice tarot card represents Justice of all kinds. If Justice is your birth card, then your path in life revolves around finding fairness and doing what is right.

However, it is important that you consider all aspects and options before jumping into something without thinking it through.

You also have to be aware that things will not always go your way, so it is important that you trust the higher power and know that everything happens for a reason.

12: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man can be misleading at times. If your birth card is The Hanged Man, it might seem as if nothing is going on the exterior, but there is a lot going on underneath it all.

The Hanged Man is deeper than you might think and portrays a man suspended upside down. Like The Hanged Man, you tend to be imaginative and have a different perspective on things.

However, it is crucial that you take things slow and analyze situations before jumping right into it. You might also have a tendency to distance yourself from your personal goals in order to work towards a greater purpose.

13: Death

Don’t be alarmed if your birth tarot is Death because the Death card stands for rebirth and change. Your journey in life is focused on separating yourself from your past and what is holding you back.

You might feel that you have faced a lot of endings and goodbyes in life, however, you should push the past away to make room for new and fresh opportunities coming your way.

You sometimes are forced to begin again, but you are in luck because good things come to you when you are able to start fresh. Keep the past in the past, stay in the present, and look forward to what is next.

14: Temperance

The Temperance tarot card signifies harmony and balance in life. If your birth card is Temperance, then your life journey involves you learning how to juggle a lot at one time.

However, you will be aware when you feel off-balance because you will be working so hard that your personal life will suffer. On the other hand, you might end up goofing off and going out late too much which will cause you to get sick.

Either way, you will always get a signal when you are not living a balanced life. If everything is balanced, you will be influential and inspirational to those near you.

15: The Devil

The Devil is the king of the physical world. Sometimes in life you could feel like you are living in a carnival, with tons of amusement and celebration surrounding you.

The Devil is often trying to lure you into a life of addiction, impulse, and temptation. However, your life path is all about discovering and using your inner strength and power to look past these temptations.

You will be much stronger when you are able to do what serves you best.

16: The Tower

The Tower tarot card is all about unexpected changes. If your birth card is the tower, you might sense that your life is always getting flipped upside down and be curious about when everything will settle into place.

It could appear like you are constantly switching jobs or relocating. The Tower can bring about a lot of drama, but it will not stay for a long time.

You must learn that whatever leaves your life is for the best and you should learn to enjoy the rollercoaster. You might not find yourself having a lot of peaceful moments, but you will definitely have exciting moments.

17: The Star

If your birth card is The Star, then you will be kept safe and be steered in the right direction. Like The Star, you have a lot of imagination and positivity.

In your life, you should focus on being led by inspiration and peace. Even in the darkest times, you will always be shown the light.

18: The Moon

The Moon tarot card represents intense emotions and intuitiveness.

If your birth card is The Moon, then your life’s purpose is to discover your inner knowledge and use it to separate fantasy from real life. You must work on trusting your gut and being able to consider things carefully.

19: The Sun

The Sun tarot card carries a lot of excitement and liveliness. If your birth card is the sun, you are in for a joyous and lucky life. In your life, you must learn how to take advantage of the vigor and passion you have been blessed with.

You carry a lot of confidence as well and will be able to come out on top in any situation you go into.

20: Judgement

The Judgement tarot card signifies finding higher ground. If your birth card is Judgement, then you must work towards improving and rising. It is important that you leave the past in the past and keep journeying ahead towards your fate.

When you confidently follow your route, you will be taken to your true calling. You must demonstrate your strength and resilience in order to welcome all the opportunities that are coming your way.

You will be kept safe as long as you walk to the beat of your own drum.

21: The World

The World tarot card signifies the achievement of dreams and finding an answer to your questions. If your birth card is The World, then you will gain success in the face of your hurdles.

This card will lead you to find your happily ever after moment. However, you might notice that you tend to get engulfed by the bigger picture and it causes you to take on too many projects, some of which you will have trouble starting.

Know that you have the ability to finish what you begin, find success, and happiness.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love and relationship topics.