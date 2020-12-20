Love Horoscope For Monday, December 21, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, December 21.

Love is an emotion that feels amazing, but sometimes it is also a lot of work.

And, no matter what form of love you are trying to attain, whether it be self-love, the love of a significant other or a friend, the astrology is showing support.

Things are about to change not just in love, but our careers, our goals and our life ambitions.

Venus is in Sagittarius, and this is where she feels free to do what she pleases.

The Sun moves into Capricorn, and so we are dedicated and determined to make things in life work, in love and life all around.

The Moon shifts from fickle Pisces into Aries.

In Aries, we can see how love or a mindset can turn on a dime.

But, this can be a great thing for relationships.

A little spark can be reborn for some zodiac signs.

For others, the courage to stand up and strive to be more independent can be found.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try not to let impatience ruin a good day.

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of identity.

In love, you may be quick to action, and it can be easy for you to feel like everyone is moving slower than you, and all you want to do is get to your goals.

You may feel like you are losing time, and it can be hard for those that love you to understand why you're so driven (yet, moody).

Give people a heads-up so even if you can't show as much grace as you'd like, they have been warned.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be quick to let the past go without a second thought.

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of hidden enemies. and although you are more than willing to put up a fight or to resist being ruled by someone's agenda, this day may have a different purpose to you.

The battle you see may not even be worth sticking around for.

The truth is that there can be more behind the situation you're not truly aware of, however, it might not even matter once you remove yourself far from the problem.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a quick wit and people love to be around you while the Moon enters Aries, your sector of friendships.

This is a dynamic time for fun and exploration.

You will feel driven and motivated to get as much as you can get finished.

You might be better off aiming for short and quick projects, especially if you need to be considerate of someone's time.

It can be hard to keep up with your rapid pace unless that person is another Gemini.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of career, and social status.

Respect and feeling like you are admired on some level will be of utmost importance to you.

You may catch yourself feeling mentally impatient; however, if you're not able to focus on what it is that you're saying or want to do.

You may struggle to avoid multitasking, even when talking to your loved one.

It's a good time to set a singular focus and to strive to work with those you love, even if you feel like your mind is racing in a million directions with a to-do list that's a mile-long.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy.

It can be hard to get you to change your mind.

You may just need to do things on your own and figure out what you need to know without the help of a significant other.

You may enjoy exploring new stores or checking out unfamiliar territory with your partner.

If there's a cool little shop at a mall or within your community with collectibles, checking it out could make for a fun date with your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of shared resources, inheritance, and taboo topics.

You may come into money and new information from a partner or significant other, but just as soon as you receive it, you're vulnerable to give it away or spend it.

You may also find yourself curious to explore hidden things about your relationship that maybe you were not keen on learning before due to fear or lack of understanding.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of commitment and partnerships.

You may need to feel like you have room to explore and do things your own way right now.

If you're single, you could meet a new potential partner, but be most attracted to individuals who exhibit a strong sense of independence and desire for personal freedom.

You will find it necessary to do things on your own, even if you're in a committed relationship.

Your autonomy will be paramount to you for the next few days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of daily duties, work, and pets.

You have a strong desire to get things done and you may wish to set a new routine that is both predictable and productive.

You are likely to find simple, quick, and fast solutions appealing.

You may not mind if your partner is unable to help out with projects that you typically do together.

Being alone may appeal to you because you have a strong sense of control.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of creativity.

It's a wonderful time to be spontaneous and to try something new and playful with your significant other.

You will love to be affectionate and to feel like you've admired and viewed as desirable.

While out shopping, you might find it hard to resist surprising your significant other with an early gift.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of home and family.

You have a strong desire to show love, to nurture, and to express your kind and giving nature.

You may take on a caretaker role with a little bit of assertiveness.

Try not to be too pushy about advice-giving or thinking that if someone doesn't do things the way you would, that it's wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of communication.

You have a lot to say, and you may speak hastily.

It's a good day to be out on the town with your partner and to check out the scenes.

You may prefer to be around others socializing, catching up with what's going on in your community or inner circle.

Be sure to keep your partner in mind, as you get your fill of all that life has to offer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of money, and personal possessions.

You may leap into something before you're ready, and you may feel a strong desire to see it through.

Even if you're madly in love with your partner, you will still not want to give up your own sense of independence.

You may feel a need to do things on your own and relish your me-time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.