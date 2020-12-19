Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 20, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 20, 2020.

Sunday was made for seeing what matters most in life — people and love.

The Sun is in Sagittarius making us remember to seize the day, perhaps with someone special.

Sagittarius season is almost over, so it's time to celebrate and embrace one final adventure that you can remember.

So don't forget to take lots of pictures.

The Moon is in a happy place bringing out our spiritual energy.

The Mon in Pisces is loving which supports the day's numerology, too.

The numerology of the day is a 9, the Humanitarian, which encourages being in service to others.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Everyone has bad days, and you may need a pick-me-up to get through this one.

Don't try to go at it without something to help you pull through.

Life is too short to be sad or miserable.

Find a center of happiness asap, and get what you need to make this day better before bedtime.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Having many good ideas or seeing that your options are open is a good sign.

You may have to think about which one you want or don't want.

It may be a good time to figure out what you will want to tackle and get your thoughts on paper.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You know so much and you have been told that you're a great friend who gives sound advice.

But, there's a bit to you people cannot seem to figure out. You were meant to be transparent, and open.

If you're withdrawing or kind of distancing yourself socially, it's time to put yourself out there again.

You're one of those people who needs people!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Well, you did give it an honest shot, and there's no shame in accepting defeat when it happens.

You don't want to beat a dead horse. It's OK to cry if you have to, Cancer.

Tears are a healthy expression of what was and what could have been if the cards were dealt differently.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Life is about changes, and you may not like that right now.

You may feel like you've had enough of change, and you're ready for some stability.

But what if this one transition will make other areas of your life better?

You might be pleasantly surprised. You'll only know if you try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there with all you've got.

Things feel bumpy and difficult but that is just part of this journey.

You'll soon be hitting the downside of this hill you're climbing.

The effort will be less and you'll see how good it feels to slide into your sweet victory.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

When you have to deal with many troubles you just want to throw your hands up in the air and say 'enough already'.

You may not like that you're dealing with the elephant in the room, but you're the only one who sees it. So, be it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

When you have lots of talents and positive traits it's hard to know which one will make you the most money.

You may be diversifying yourself too much, and so you need to figure out what is the one thing you love to do the most and stick to it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Being honest is one thing that you're so good at, but saying what you think is not everyone's cup of tea.

You may need to hold back a little bit. Not everyone wants to hear what you have to say, as wonderful as you think it may be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

The end is always the hardest part of any journey, good or bad.

You did your part, using what you knew under those circumstances, and that's a lot to be proud of.

Try to close this chapter with style and grace. The next one is going to be even better because you're wiser.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Say a little prayer.

It can't hurt to ask the universe to be there beside you.

You may not have all the answers right now, but you don't have to.

All you need is a little bit of faith.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things don't always appear exactly the way that they are, and illusions are great until reality sets in.

You may not like what you see, but that doesn't mean it can't change.

Do the work you need to do and it will happen. Believe in yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.