Love Horoscope For Friday, December 11, 2020

Friday is the perfect time to open your heart to love.

While this may sound easier than it truly is, your horoscope for Friday paves the way to make the road to romance easier.

The Moon starts the day in loving Libra bringing attention to relationships.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, which encourages you to spend time with others.

When the Moon enters Scorpio later in the evening, it's time to pick one person that you enjoy or want to know on an intimate level.

That person can even be yourself.

Venus will be in Scorpio and she will connect with the Moon over the next two days.

Her relationship with the Moon will provide insight into your needs and wants, and also those of others.

Friday will be a wonderful time for self-care and to give your friends and loved ones permission to do what's best for them too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of shared resources and what others own but affect you.

This is the perfect time for you to dream about what you'd like to experience with people you love.

You may want to control less than you had in the past.

This is a great time to review your perception of money, resources, and investments, especially when a partner's income, such as a holiday bonus or gift, comes your way without effort on your part.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of commitments.

Things are changing in your love life and relationship, and many of these dynamics are positive for you.

You may experience intense emotions about what's going on in your partner's life and want to provide support or advice.

But the problems and challenges come when you push too hard. Try not to be controlling during this time. Give support with blessings that are useful but don't come across as manipulative or self-serving.

You may see where you need to create structure when sharing what you think.

Perhaps think first before rushing to be heard.

Be more flexible and open when it comes to feedback.

Pay attention to body language when your loved ones aren't using their words.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of daily duties.

This is a good time to talk about what you want with your partner in the future, now or not at all.

You may feel like dreams are out of reach and this can be hard for you to feel. There can be a need for change, and it can include a right to speak your mind liberally.

You may feel motivated and driven to find a workable solution with your partner, even if they aren't ready yet.

There's room to learn and grow with the right person, and these hardships don't mean things aren't right. But it could require more time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of creativity and romance.

You may resist change and dislike the feeling that you are being held back by a partner.

But don't ignore warnings if they come to you with love. Understanding the entire situation is important, so don't turn a blind eye to red flags when they start flying.

A good friend or loved one may be looking out for you, and their assistance can feel hard to hear when you've got so much going on.

You may be going through some changes that make it hard for you to see all that's happening because you're in the heart of the situation. An outsider may see things that you don't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of the home and the family.

It's a good time for you to take the lead in your love life and your family.

There are things that you're driven to accomplish and working with your significant other may be just what you need to accomplish an important goal.

While their help may not be what you had in mind, but this can teach you to accept people and situations for what they are and not trying to control them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of communication. Information may come to you unexpectedly.

You may find out what you didn't know about someone you love that motivates you to commit or to break up.

You might rediscover a spark of interest where it had dwindled. It can be difficult to express or even to understand why.

Try not to push things to grow too quickly. See how things work organically.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of money and personal possessions.

You may have some changes in income during this time, and perhaps a stressor in. your finances could start to lessen.

You are under a cloud of optimism when it comes to love.

This can be a truly romantic time for you in dating, love, and romance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of identity.

This can be a powerful time for you to see your love life in a new light and your role with it.

You may change the way that you love others because of your personal experiences.

You may decide to do certain things that improve your personal life; from your appearance or health in general.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of karma and hidden things.

You may have good luck or a positive turn of events. This can be a change you didn't expect.

While you may have mixed feelings due to your current relationship with others, try to hold on to what you feel in your gut.

Your instincts are more accurate than what others tell you to do or how to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of friendships.

You may not have to do much for a toxic relationship to exit your life.

In fact, you may just get lucky and a person will become interested in things that have nothing to do with you and just leave you alone.

Count the blessing if it comes your way, and don't try to pull the dynamic back while adjusting to the peace and quiet that returns to your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of career and social status.

Over the next few days, romance can be sporadic at this time. You may not really know why, but the moodiness can be due to changes you'll learn about later.

The lack of ability to predict changes that affect your relationship can be stressful.

Try to be flexible and not add fuel to the fire when it's best not to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With one more week of Venus in Scorpio, your attention intensifies in the area of higher learning, which can impact your view of love.

This is a wonderful time for you to explore love and romance.

It's a good time to approach your relationship's needs, as you are sensitive to what your wants are and those of your partners.

You have a strong sense of intuition and can begin to build trust where it is needed the most.

