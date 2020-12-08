Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 9, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 9, 2020.

Life may throw a curve ball on Wednesday in astrology. What we want may not be what we get.

Deceitfulness is in the air, even if it's not intentional or mean-spirited.

The Sun spends the day in Sagittarius, and we are searching for truthfulness wherever it can be found.

The Moon is in Libra, and we want the truth coupled with fairness and justice.

The Sun in Sagittarius will square dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which makes it easy for someone to tell a lie when under pressure.

People who fear getting into trouble for saying something wrong, and even more honest types may fold under pressure during this astrological transit.

The Moon in Libra will harmonize with Mercury in Sagittarius, too.

So, being blunt and being polite is a balancing act that can cause misunderstandings.

Try not to rush anyone into making a decision, especially if they appear not ready.

For yourself, try not to promise more than you can deliver, even if your optimism is high.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 9 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include actors Kirk Douglas and John Malkovich.

You are easy to know and people feel relaxed around you.

You have charisma and charm that does not come off pretentiously.

You have the gift of gab but the sensibility to know when and how to use your words.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, December 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The waning crescent Moon is in Libra, your sector of relationships and business partnerships.

This is a time to enjoy your relationships and what they provide to your life.

You may find certain aspects particularly enriching, but there can also be times when you sense those that are not.

You will want to slow down so you can pay attention to what you enjoy the most so you can grow that area of your interaction.

But, you will also want to make a mental note of areas you dislike so you can distance yourself from interactions of that type.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of daily duties, pets, and wellness.

It's a good time for you to slow the pace and truly appreciate your day-to-day activities.

You may be missing out on the gentle rhythm of life that gives you a sense of security and fulfillment.

From a morning cup of coffee to the way people greet one another during a morning walk or in passing in your workplace, little things add up to make your day special and unique. Value it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of creativity and romance.

Each moment is a time that you won't be able to get back again one day.

So, don't bypass your opportunities to show kindness and generosity when possible.

Practice patience when you can. Give of yourself by sharing knowledge or a smile.

You can add value to your relationships without having to spend a dime.

Even just being a good listener can invoke a sense of hope and optimism when needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of home and family. Family can be taken for granted, as you may already know.

Sometimes people just assume that their loved ones will be there.

A spirit of entitlement can be permeating your family environment but it does not have to persist.

You can stop it by saying thank you and please when it's appropriate.

You can demonstrate your love and appreciation by going the extra mile when it seems right to do.

Don't reserve your best for strangers alone, give the same measure of love to the people in your own home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of communication. It's a beautiful day to enjoy a conversation with someone you love.

You may be used to sending a quick text or email to a person in your life, but maybe it's time to extend it.

At first, this can feel awkward to you, especially if you're not used to doing it.

But the time you invest in growing your connection is never a waste.

Slow down and listen, ask questions that show you're paying attention, and deepen the level of trust you have with your loved ones.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of money and personal property.

This is a wonderful time to take inventory of what you have, what you don't need, and what you would like to give away.

You can start planning your big 2020 purge of items that are no longer necessary in your home.

Schedule your donation pick up. If you want to sell things on online, take photos and be intentional about it.

It's a great day to sell what you don't need and make a little spare cash while doing so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of identity. It's a wonderful time to slow down and pay attention to your inner thought and feelings.

You may be ready to make some big swooping changes to your appearance, the clothes that you wear, and how much time you take to tend to your body and your own wants and desires.

You may not need much prodding. This is a wonderful season of beautiful growth for you that can show on your face and everything else that surrounds your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of karma and hidden things.

Take the time you need to do some soul-searching and a personal inventory.

If it's been a while since you have done your shadow work, this is the week to begin again.

Explore your flaws and learn to love yourself despite them.

You may find areas of your life that you need to work on emotionally and mentally.

If you sense that healing work needs to be done, don't dismiss calling a professional for talk therapy or coaching.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of friendships. It's a good time to truly reach out to the people who have made a difference in your life.

If you like to bake or gift during the holiday season, make your special treats early. Make fudge or cookies or send a note.

You can call up friends or send an ecard to the family that you have not seen.

With the pandemic going on, there are so many options for getting in touch, that if you haven't already started to try them, you should.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of career and social standing.

Take your time when applying for jobs, if you're in the market. Don't rush through an application as you may make senseless mistakes.

If you want to get your resume done, maybe hire a professional or ask a friend to look over it before you use it.

This is a great time for you to look over other areas of your career and social appearance including what you post online and how your background looks on Zoom calls.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of higher learning and cultural awareness.

You may be making some amazing changes in the way that you view the world, but also how you'd like to engage in it.

You could recognize changes in yourself that need to take place in order to fully understand or embrace global changes.

If you desire to grow in sensitivity, perhaps pick up a book or initiate taking a class.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon is in Libra, your sector of shared resources.

You may gain the benefit of someone's good fortune over this week.

You may find that where you were needing help, an opportunity comes your way but not as you had expected it.

You may learn that you don't always have to be so independent.

People help each other all of the time, and when it's your turn to receive, don't fight it or feel bad. Say thank you and accept it with grace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.