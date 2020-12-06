Love Horoscope For Monday, December 7, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, December 7.

The Sun is in Sagittarius, and even though it's cuffing season some zodiac signs may not be in the mood for love due to stress and other things associated with the pandemic.

The Moon will be in diligent Virgo, which turns our attention toward work as a coping mechanism.

But the universe has other plans, and this is where the dwarf planet, Juno gets involved.

Juno brings blessings and good fortune to love and relationships.

It symbolizes marriage and even the spouse of a person who is single and looking.

On Monday, Juno spends the day in passionate Scorpio, activating a certain area of life for all zodiac signs.

This can bring blessings through others, and it can also prove to be a signal that no matter what happens love always wins, even with astrology.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, December 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Juno, the planet of marriage and commitment spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of shared resources.

Cultivate your relationships with generosity and a spirit of kindness.

It's a wonderful time to view you and your partner's lives as a single unit and to embrace the idea of unity.

Explore how to be more supportive and to share your ideas and feelings with sincerity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Marriage and how you feel about commitment is activated by Juno in Scorpio, your sector of relationships.

This is a blessed time for you and your significant other. If you aren't in a relationship, you may meet someone during this transit.

If things are meant to be, you will have a strong sense of direction and insight into what is needed.

You may be the one to encourage another person to come out of their shell or to take initiative when it comes to dating, romance or love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Juno spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of daily duties. Little things in life that are free can be done with love and appreciation.

Do nesting activities with your significant other. Find ways to make the simple things in life meaningful.

You are ready to foster a sense of security and trust with a partner.

If you're single, you'll want to be around people who are peaceful and kind and loving.

It's a good day to avoid contentious situations that seem to be filled with drama.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Juno spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of creativity and romance.

It's a great day for baking and making cookies and creating a gingerbread house with a loved one.

Take a family photo and frame it for the house. If you have a newborn or toddler, make a painted handprint for memory's sake.

Put flowers by the door. Leave chocolate kisses on the pillow. Find a way to bring a little romance into your life spontaneously.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Juno spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of home and family.

This is a wonderful time to expand your own family. Perhaps you're trying to have a baby; under this astrological influence, it can be the perfect time for your zodiac sign.

If you're looking for a new place to live or want to invest in property, go house shopping.

Check out the real estate online in an area you really think will work for your needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Juno spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of communication.

It's a great time to talk about love and to use the language of romance to foster a sense of romance in your relationship. Speak lovingly when possible.

Try to be more attentive during conversations. Turn off the phone when you have dinner with a friend or partner.

Practice looking into your significant other's eyes to foster intimacy and bonding.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Juno spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of money, and personal possessions.

It's a wonderful time to check the energy of what you own. If you have things in your home that don't feel like they belong there anymore remove them.

Focus on the bedroom area. Maybe remove the television and put some notebooks or flowers in the room.

Change around a few things related to the setting to bring back some romantic energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Juno spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of identity.

Surround yourself with things that bring back romance and a sense of warmth to your life.

Wear red. Put on perfume or cologne, Enjoy wearing makeup or pay special attention to your hair.

Get rid of worn-out clothing that causes you to feel unattractive.

Check out what's online, that will bring that spark back to your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Juno spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of karma and the past.

There are certain things you will never see as fruitful to your future, and if they are brought up over and over again, you may need to stop replaying the memory.

Instead, let karma take care of things as it usually does. You don't have to wish for life to take a turn for the worst for the person who broke your heart.

You also don't have to worry that yours will not improve because a bad thing happened in the past.

Good things happen to those who wait, and you've waited a while. Things are going to look up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Juno spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of friendships. This is a wonderfully productive time for you and your friends.

You might learn something new from a friend who recently reached out to reconnect. You might hear some news about a baby on the way or a wedding that's being planned.

You could meet someone new at these events and hit it off.

View your circle of friends as a blessing that enriches your life, and stay connected to fill your love cup in ways that you don't get elsewhere.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Juno spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of career, and social status.

It's a great time for you to see how your work impacts your love life, in positive or adverse ways.

If you're single, you may be surprised to meet someone while at your job where sparks start to fly.

You may find that your career provides you someplace to channel your energy and give you a purpose that you didn't find in a relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Juno spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy.

Study the way you view love. Review your love life and the way you've interacted within it. Look at the way others have exhibited love in your life.

Was it healthy or did it teach you things that you're afraid to repeat?

The day can be filled with healing energy as you evaluate love as it flows into your world.

You may learn to be more empathetic and loving as a result.

