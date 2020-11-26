Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 27, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 27, 2020.

Friday is a good day to take things as they come and be open to changes that appear suddenly.

The Sun will be in Sagittarius, which gives a call to adventure for all zodiac signs, and yet we need to be careful when doing something out of the ordinary.

It's a good time for long-distance travel, astrologically, but with current pandemic safety-precautions must be practiced.

Even the Moon reminds us of how important planning for the unexpected can be.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus where she is exalted.

The Moon is open and ready to express her tender side in sensual and affectionate ways.

However, Uranus, the planet of chaos will impact the Moon's energy on Friday.

So, life feels a-typical. We have to adjust our thinking to match the current situation impacting the world at this time.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If November 27 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include scientist and TV personality Bill Nye, "The Science Guy", singer and songwriter Jimi Hendrix, and Bruce Lee.

You are eclectic and creative. You enjoy being in the limelight.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of money.

The Moon will join hands with Uranus causing you to see a real need in maintaining more control of your finances.

It's a good time to make positive changes that moves you to a better position economically.

Try cutting back on frivolous spending to setting up a budget during this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of identity.

The Moon works strongly with Uranus in your sign which can prompt you to make a radical change to your physical appearance.

This is a good time to think things through carefully. If you decide to go on a diet or cut your hair, try not to be extreme in your choices.

Pace yourself, even if you feel urgent about the matter.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of karma and hidden things.

The Moon will communicate with Uranus, which means something out of the blue can manifest in your life to wake you up and see the truth about a situation.

Do not put rose-colored glasses on at this time. Once you see things for what they are, face facts and take action that makes sense for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friendship.

Something shocking can be brought to your attention, and it may not be a bad thing.

News of an engagment, baby on the way or even a breakup can cause some surprise.

You may feel strongly about this sudden change and it can even cause you to see your own life in a new way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of career and social status, and you may be ready to make a big move in the near future.

Your mind can be open to other possibilities when Uranus and the Moon work together.

You might decide that you prefer to work remotely and aim to make adjustments in your life so that you can in the near future.

You may decide that you'd like to go in a new career direction and begin looking for a better job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of higher learning.

If you've been thinking about going back to school and the money has been an issue, this is a good time to look at all your options.

Asking the right person can bring you a benefit that helps you to pay your way through this semester.

Or you could be on a list for a scholarship and someone decides to drop their classes this weekend and you'll find out next week that you are on the list for what they surrendered.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of shared resources.

You never know what will come your way when Uranus and the Moon pair up with each other.

This is a good time to buy a lottery ticket or to take your chances in a holiday raffle.

You could find out that you are going to be gifted with something through a friend or perhaps a gift can come in the mail.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitment.

This is not a day to pick frivolous fights with someone or to try and assert your power to test loyalty.

Things can be a bit tense while Uranus pairs up with the Moon.

You could find out how stable a relationship really is without even trying to.

If you prefer not to break up or want to keep things peaceful, you may have to be the bigger person all day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of wellness and daily duties.

This is a good time to let things go and enjoy your day.

You might like to skip being the responsible one and let your chores wait. If the weather permits, go for a hike or walk in the park.

Take a car ride around town and check out the sites. It's not a day to stay home when you're feeling like exploring the world.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of creativity. It's a great time to be a bit inventive.

Try things that you've always were curious about but never dared to do.

If you've been intrigued by graphic design or wanted to make or edit your own video, check out free trials or watch YouTube how-to videos to learn a bit more. You won't know if you can do it if you don't try.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of home and family.

You may not like certain things about your kin but sometimes you have to love people where they are at from a distance.

When Uranus and the Moon activate this area of your life it can feel intensely uncomfortable, but learn and grow within it.

Every one beats to their own drum. You don't have to agree. Focus on yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of communication.

Things can be said without forethought when the Moon and Uranus work together during the day.

Hyper active thoughts and feelings can cloud clarity, and something that is said or promised may not be fulfilled in the long run.

If you think it's a mistake, take it with a grain of salt. If you are trying to get a deal, get it down on paper.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.