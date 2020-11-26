Love Horoscope For Friday, November 27, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, November 27.

The day will feel busy for all zodiac signs and we are in the season of doing in both astrology and planet Earth.

The Sun will spend the day in adventure-seeking Sagittarius, so grab your partner's hand and get some of your holiday plans moving forward.

Venus is (still) in Scorpio, so our feelings may be hard to reach.

When they do surface it can be caused by strong reactions to what was said or left out of a conversation.

Why? Venus is super close to the Sun, and this is called being combust.

Until she passes later in the month, we will feel a bit burned out at times, even if we are with people that love us.

On Friday, Venus will oppose the Moon and Uranus in Taurus, which turns our attention to what we want out of life, but don't be surprised if it feels out of reach.

Venus is also communicating with Pluto, the planet of transformation, so people who are on the fence about love can go through a million emotional changes on Friday.

So, try not to jump on that roller coaster Be good to yourself instead.

Stay connected with yourself emotionally so that you can feel your feelings as you keep in touch with your thoughts.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of shared resources.

This is a good time for writing prenumptual agreements if you're planning to get married or making changes that affect others in your will.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of relationships.

This is a good time to make confessions of love or have difficult conversations.

You may have the ability to dissect the problem with ease and get to the root of your relationship conflicts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of daily duties.

This is a good time to talk about spliting responsibilities around the house.

If you are trying to get things done for the holidays, this is also a good time to do holiday shopping apart so you can get things for one another and plan your surprises.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of romance, this is a good time to plan your next date with bae.

If you love to write poetry, pick one that you love and gift it to your partner.

If it's been a while since you have left little notes around the house saying how you feel, this is a great weekend for sentimental surprises.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of home and family.

This is a wonderful time to really cherish the moments you have with your significant other and anyone whom you love.

It's also a good time to plan for December holidays and to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of communication.

This is a good time to really open up and talk to your partner.

Perhaps it's been a while since you've had a heart to heart with your mate.

If you're single but spending time with family, this is a great time play Scramble or find out how your kids or cousins feel about school.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of money.

This is a great time to take an inventory on what you have and what you can afford to spend on gift giving this year.

Perhaps you may even decide to forego gift giving altogether and send e-cards and money instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of identity.

This is a great time to start reviewing what you need to change or update if you've just tied the knot or gotten divorced.

If you are expecting a child with someone, you may want to look up baby names. The perfect one can be found this weekend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of karma.

This is a good time to start letting things go. You may not have an idea of what is even bothering your heart lately.

So, do a little bit of an inventory. If you have not done your shadow work. this weekend make it a priority.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of friendships.

This is a good time to get back in touch with friends from school, work or your home town.

Perhaps you've been off of social media due to politics, but you know that your social group is online.

Post an update for the first time or reach out and say hello so that people know you're still thinking of them.

Give a different way to reach you if you prefer not to chat via dm on social.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of social status.

This is a good time to make a change. Perhaps you are ready to announce to the world that you're single again or want people to know you've finally found someone special.

This is a great time to update your social status on Facebook or to make an engagement annoucement to your family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of higher learning, if you're getting married, this weekend can be a great time to complete your marriage license course online.

It's also a great time to read the 5 Languages of Love with your partner.

You might also want to do some fun personality assessments this weekend to help you understand your love wants and needs so you are more in tune with your personal energy.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.