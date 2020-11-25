Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 26, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 26, 2020.

Thursday is perfect for enjoying the things you love to do in life.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 5, the Freedom Seeker, which magnifies the astrology forecast of the day.

The Sun is in freedom-seeking Sagittarius.

The Moon is in adventurous Aries entering Taurus before the close of the day.

A great tarot card technique to try on Thursday is a one-card tarot pull to answer a yes or no question.

Perhaps you're wondering if you should go out during Black Friday holiday shopping.

Maybe you wonder if you should start looking for a new job or if a relationship is meant to be.

The tarot can give you guidance or affirm what you already feel in your gut.

With Thanksgiving being here, you may be thinking about how to close 2020 stronger than ever in order to make the most of the upcoming new year.

Go ahead and draw your card after setting an intention first thing in the day and see how it enhances your daily tarot card reading below.

If you don't have a set of tarot cards yet, it's a great time to buy a deck.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Live in truth with yourself and others.

Don't let the day go by without doing some type of grounding activity.

Fuel your mind and spirit by reading something spiritual. Aim for one task that stimulates your mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You control how you feel. You appreciate situations that allow you to feel safe and secure.

You're looking for compassion and desire to be treated with respect more than usual.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient. You are thinking about a problem more than you usually do.

You need to aim for a moderate life style choice.

Where you may prefer certain comforts, you may decide to forgo them in order to get something else that you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

If you need inspiration or want to do something that gives you a sense of freedom, give yourself permission to step out of the routine, and embrace change.

Perhaps go outside and enjoy the crisp air. Plan some game time or turn in early to get ample rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You may not always understand why a person would do the things that they do.

Still, it will be important for you to accept life on certain terms without trying to play karma so that you feel like you've gotten even.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: High Priestess

Everyone has feminine energy.

You may need to express yours more this week in order to feel in tune with your subconscious mind.

Take your time getting ready for the day.

Listen to spiritually moving music and give yourself permission to retreat when needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

It's time to see what the future holds for you.

You have to make big decisions and you may not want to wait until the last minute to do so.

It's a good idea to dedicate a little bit of time each day to discover what you need to make progress in the right direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Manage your time and your feelings.

You are overthinking things and it's hard for you to see clearly when your emotions are stirred up.

You might swing between intense feelings and numbness at times. One thing that may be helpful is meditations and visualization.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It's a good time to adjust your way of thinking when it comes to socializing.

You are used to being around groups and being the outgoing person in the group.

However, even you are learning to be more reserved when it comes to being within a group setting.

Practice good safely with confidence even if it requires some courage to set clear boundaries for what you are comfortable with doing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

It's a good day to get in a workout early or to go for a morning drive so that you have done something adventurous.

You may feel passionate about life and want to take advantage of opportunities that allow you to have fun and do something different than usual.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You may be presented with a new opportunity through a random introduction.

This could be a job or friendship that leads to the manifestation of something you truly wanted.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are the loving person within your group on Thursday.

You have a vision for what will work for yourself and others.

People see you as being someone that brings things together and adds a special touch that makes the atmosphere relaxing and enjoyable.

