Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 22, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 22, 2020.

The Sun is in Sagittarius and the Quarter Moon takes place in Pisces.

The Sun in Sagittarius is upbeat, adventurous, and focused on learning, growing, and helping others.

The Quarter Moon in Pisces brings attention to feelings of urgency.

We are spiritually drawn to make changes that are necessary and hard to ignore.

It's a great day for spiritual pursuits and listening to your intuitive side.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If November 22 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include Jamie Lee Curtis and Boris Becker.

You have an indomitable spirit. You are goal-oriented.

You love to work hard for what you have. You are naturally competitive and enjoy competing against yourself.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of hidden things.

This can be a super emotional day for you but in a good way.

You can reconnect with your inner child and do something transformational.

Focus on your spiritual development. Let your guards down. Be transparent with others.

See where the road leads when you let go of control.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of friendships.

This is a great time to check out the astrology of the people that you meet, especially if you think that you met for specific reasons.

Pull up a free synastry chart and see what it says.

If you have been wanting to talk about the future with a friend in order to make plans, the day is perfect for putting a date down for an event you'd like to see become real.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of career, and social status. It's a great day to be honest with yourself.

Are you happy with your job? Do you see yourself doing something else in the future?

You might be ready to make a hobby into something more. Instead of waiting for things to happen to you, initiate.

Start small if you have to. Write a business plan or at the very least see what the market is like out there for your idea.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of higher learning.

This is the time to start really thinking about whether or not you want to learn a trade or go back to school.

If you're stuck in a dead-end job that barely pays the bills, you might decide to do something else that can help get you over this career hump.

Try something new. Check out what courses are offered online for you to make these important changes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of shared resources.

Give from the heart and be honest with yourself. Don't you deserve to receive something back in exchange?

So, ask for equality in what you plan to do. Instead of assuming and hoping someone will notice when you are in need, make it a point to state that you'd like your energy to be reciprocated.

Make it a day where you not only ask but you make an effort to know where you stand with a person that you're helping out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of commitment.

You may decide that it's time to leave or make a relationship official.

You might be ready to address key problems in your love life that have been held off for too long.

You may not always understand the nature of your relationship or the dynamics, but the next few days can open the door to some honesty.

You may have to initiate the conversation, however; don't be afraid to start it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of health and wellness.

This is a great day to consider something relaxing and to incorporate it into your routine.

Yoga, stretching, even doing something that allows you to rest and to put your mind at ease are great places to start.

Try to create the smallest routine that allows you to put your health first in a small way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of creativity. This is a great day to try something fun and playful.

Buy art supplies online if you must. Bake or make something from scratch with things that you already have at home.

You want to express yourself in some way. Use your adult coloring books or if you prefer to play an instrument or sing, then spend a little time letting your inner musician out to play.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of home and family. This is a good day for reconnecting with the people that you love.

You might miss someone dearly that has already gone on to the other side, so make this a time that's special. Look at old family photos. Tell their stories.

Write your memories down for future generations. Let yourself be the family historian of little things that make their memory lasts in a beautiful way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of communication.

If you believe in prayer, this is a great time to ask God for what you want.

If you are a spiritual person who prefers meditation, it's a wonderful time to do chakra work. You might want to cleanse your stones or take a spiritual bath.

You can start to purify your home or plan a fast.

You might even enjoy writing down something new that you want to do when 2021 finally arrives. Be intentional.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of money. It's a great day for you to work on your finances.

You may have put off making a budget but this is a great time to work on what you think you can afford and where you need to pull back a little bit.

You may also come into money in some serendipitous way.

Put your thoughts out there but follow them up with action, especially if you've been looking for a new job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Quarter Moon spends the day in Pisces, your sector of identity.

This is a great time to make changes to your appearance that you have been hoping to do. You can get a hair color change or try a new hair cut.

Remove outdated clothes from your closet and drawers and make a plan to rebuild your wardrobe with new styles.

Discard what is old and brings your energy down and plan to replace those items with what brings you joy and happiness.

Before you go,

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.