Love Horoscope For Sunday, November 22, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, November 22.

Love takes time to grow but we are ready for passion as Venus is now in Scorpio until December 15, 2020.

Romance, passion, and yes, even lust are about to sizzle for all zodiac signs in big and small ways.

Venus in Scorpio is an enticing time for water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces).

In fact, it's a great time to fall in love if you're Venus is in Scorpio, too.

Take advantage of this intensely emotional time by planning a seductive night with your partner.

Dine by candlelight, even if it's just a boxed pizza.

Draw a bath and so a spiritual bath, especially if you're single and need to unwind.

Watch romantic thrillers or silly rom-coms this Sunday and let your mind think about all the things you hope for in the love department during Venus in Scorpio season.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of shared resources, taboo, and intimacy.

This is a great time to explore expectations related to property and home with a partner.

Aries, you might be surprised by how you feel, and the emotions can be mutual.

Keep feeling out a situation to see where the spark leads.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of commitments and partnerships.

If you're single, this is a great time to make more effort in dating.

If you're in a relationship or married, try learning new ways to be with your partner that rekindles the spark.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of wellness and health.

This is a great time to enhance your love life with things that make you and your partner feel good on the inside and out.

You might try cooking together and make it super special with music, candles, and your favorite beverage and snacks.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of creativity and romance.

Do something unexpected. What idea gives you a thrill that might also be welcomed by your partner?

Maybe you could do a couple's evening massage or prepare a bath for you both to relax in.

If you've just started dating, consider picking up a nice movie and dinner to share.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of home and family.

Loving your family and being together can be tense at this time, so even if you don't understand each other right now, try to find what you do appreciate.

It would be nice to give a compliment that is unexpected.

It would be great for you to try and find ways to improve your communication via text and in person by focusing on the positives when you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of communication and short-term travel.

You might be tired of long-distance dating or not being able to be with the people you love during this pandemic.

So, perhaps you're planning a trip, and right now, this may be a good time to do so.

You will want to prepare in advance and be sure to exercise caution so that everyone is safe when you see each other after a long break.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of money and personal possessions.

You might be goal-oriented and channeled to make time for love. That's because Venus is not as visible right now when she's so close to the Sun.

So, focus on what you can control. Work hard and remain productive.

This can help you to increase your financial situation and to make things happen that bring your heart joy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of the self.

This is a great time to work on personal improvements.

From exercise to physical changes you want to make, you can overhaul your look and even feel better about your appearance for dating purposes.

Even your friends and significant other will notice something different about you this month.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of the past.

You may be dealing with matters that you didn't see before.

It can be hard to know that you missed an important flag that was right before your eyes.

You might wonder how you overlooked this particular problem. Try not to go there.

Deal with the here and now and what you can control within your power.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of friendship.

Be social and outgoing during this time. This is a great time to go through your old phone numbers in your contact list and to see how everyone is doing.

Even if you send out a text and don't get an answer now, you may through this month while Venus continues to activate your friendship circle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of work and social status.

This is a great time to do some super sleuthing and to find out about people with whom you've lost touch with.

You might decide to go through old text messages or emails from people you don't talk to anymore.

If you've held on to old, negative things because you have been nursing a grudge or feeling like you can't let go, this week you may decide to wipe the slate clean.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus is officially now in Scorpio, your solar house of higher learning.

This is a wonderful time to become a student of love and to learn about yourself in the process.

You may some old habits or family behaviors that you're looking to heal from.

Do the work and keep in mind that you are not only making changes that impact your future but the future of those who come after you in the family.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.