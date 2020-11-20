Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 21, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 21, 2020.

The Sun enters Sagittarius which heightens desire for adventure.

The Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, so it's a perfect day to spend with a friend.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

If you love helping people, Saturday's perfect for dropping off food bank, donating used towels or blankets to a pet rescue or shelter.

If you live in a cooler climate, maybe consider taking old clothing, jackets or shoes to a place where homeless people are helped during the winter months, too.

Humanitarian energy resonates with the new Sun in Sagittarius solar transit.

We are encouraged to be brave, to see others as they are and to do something other than think about ourselves.

Per the tarot, the number 9 is The Hermit card of the Major Arcana.

The Hermit takes wisdom and shares it with others.

He does not think about his own needs but considers the greater whole and the collective as the main purpose of his actions.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles

Don't buy it unless you need it. Now is the time to be more frugal, even if it feels hard to save.

You may need to check your triggers when impulsively buying things.

Do you really want to go into debt right now? No.

So, consider your budget and be sure that you're doing what's best for your pocketbook right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups, reversed

Social distancing doesn't mean being by yourself, it means you need to adjust your way of getting together with others.

This is a lonely time for you, and you may be thinking negatively because you're worried about the future and what things mean for your social life.

But, try not to be so stuck on only seeing people in person. You can get used to video chatting, it's hard at first but doable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Pentacles

It's the little things that count.

You may not think that you have so much to give but your time, optimism, and kindness can all contribute to the greater whole in some way.

Do what you can when you see the opportunity.

You'll feel good knowing you helped others, plus being a giver will make you feel good about yourself, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's OK to feel insecure but still set out to do what makes you afraid. Gather your ideas and plans and put them into order.

While you are procrastinating take the time to get yourself organized and know what you want to do each step of the way.

Your fears can be a good thing because they will help you to strategize so you follow your steps and not work on the fly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Do you really think things have to be perfect to say it's finally done?

No one is really being as nitpicky about the matter as you may think.

Just do what you can and trust that your best is good enough.

You can be doing so many other things with your time if you would only stop worrying.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 2 of Cups

Love is growing. Believe in the miracle of your love.

You and your partner can really make things work out in a beautiful way.

Your hearts and sincere and your desires are the same.

You might be scared, but believe and have faith in your relationship's future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles

Have faith in your team. Everyone is doing their best and you are too.

Things may feel crazy right now, but lots of creative processes get messy before the pieces fall together into the right place.

You may not like how stressful things are right now, but there's a lot of good happening here.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Be brave. You have to be brave and ready to take on more responsibility.

It's tough when it feels like things are unpredictable and you can't see the end in sight.

Still, trust your inner drive and determination to pull you through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 5 of Cups, reversed

Let this one go. You have to stop beating yourself up for an innocent mistake.

Things didn't happen the way you wanted them to, but that doesn't make you a failure.

Life gives curve balls. So, pivot and try something new. The next go-round you'll do better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

When you feel out of control pull back and regroup.

You may want this person or situation so badly that you lose sight of your own wants and needs.

This is your danger zone. So, when you get that feeling and start sending too many text messages or calling when you don't get a reply, just stop and let life handle the rest.

You don't need to chase something or someone that does not want to be caught.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You are so intuitive. You have learned to let your inner child speak.

You finally understand that listening to your gut is right and will keep you out of harm when you need to feel safe.

No one has to agree with you when you make these types of decisions, but it's good to trust yourself fully when things get lonely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles, reversed

It takes time to rebuild. It's hard when you go through a financial setback.

You question God and ask why bad things were allowed to happen to you. You may even doubt your faith and your abilities.

Give yourself permission to feel sad, but get back into the game of life.

When you lose one round, you can still win the game. One moment is a lesson, not full defeat.

