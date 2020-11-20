Love Horoscope For Saturday, November 21, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, November 21.

Love takes a deep dive into the subconscious mind and hearts may get an overhaul over the next 30-days.

Venus enters Scorpio on Saturday bringing attention to the eighth solar house.

Scorpio's lair is associated with rebirth, sensuality, reproduction and taboos.

But we also explore inheritance, shared resources, and other people's money.

This can be a great time of exploration for many zodiac signs.

But, if you know someone who is a bit selfish, greed could manifest over the next 30-days too.

Never fear. The Sun is leaving balanced Libra who is prone to compromise even to its own detriment.

Now, we start a new solar season with Sagittarius.

Sagittarius zodiac signs don't mind calling things out as they seei it.

They love their freedom, too and also leaving things where they are isn't out of the question.

So ghosting or breakups may become more likely, too.

For many lovers during this time the dealbreakers will finally be clear and relationships may come to a close.

For other zodiac signs, being single will seem better for the rest of this year.

However with Scorpio in Venus, those who love will love with more intensity. Prepare for that, too!

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love becomes intensely passionate as Venus enters Scorpio, your solar house of shared resources and taboos.

This is a good time to work on your own dark side and to look at what holds you back in love.

You can learn why you attract certain personality types if things in romance have not been going well for you lately.

You can set clearer boundaries, and if you need to, start a program or begin therapy working on a particular area of your personal life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus opens the door to love and relationships when it enters Scorpio and activates your commitment sector.

If you're single, this is a great time to start opening your heart and mind to love. Don't say you're not interested if you are.

You can be more sociable or receptive. Flirt a little.

If you're in a committed relationship but still uncertain where things stand, work on finding out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Big healing can come to you as Venus works like a surgeon while in Scorpio now, inviting you to heal your heart.

This is a great time to focus on inner growth. You can read books, check out podcasts, talk with friends, and journal.

Be intentional about this time in your life.

It's a brief period where making love about yourself can benefit you deeply.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Romance intensifies as Venus enters Scorpio, your sector of creativity.

Express your romantic nature. Decorate your house so that when you walk into your favorite room it gives you a sense that love is all around you.

Put up new photos of the people you loe in nooks and your favorite spots.

Make things cozy and inviting. Stock the fridge with your favorite foods and beverages. Set the tone for love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your love of family and home deepen, even though things may feel challenging while Venus enters Scorpio.

Reconnect with family members. Fortify your bond and do things as a unit that you used to do.

Plan a bonfire or a s'mores night.

Talk about the holidays and putting up a tree or your favorite decorations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be prepared for hidden secrets to come to the surface and to learn something new about loved ones during this time of Venus in Scorpio.

Ask good questions and be an intentional listener. When you think of someone, don't brush it off, but instead, get in touch.

Let people know that you're there for them, and give someone permission to let their guards down around you.

Make your presence a judgment-free zone and see how your relationships deepen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Scorpio may bring a desire for more money, a better home, and a feeling that you own the things you have in love and in your life.

Buy something that you have really wanted to have. Focus on the aesthetics of your home so that it fits with your idea of what beauty is.

Let the little details matter and don't mind if it takes longer to get a room just right. Invest time in you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in your sign can give you a sense of purpose and a desire to make physical changes that enhance your beauty.

This is a great time to be bold about your beauty choices. If you want to change your style, your hair or try a new look, go for it.

This is the time to do it; when the planet of love and beauty is activating your love life and lighting up your personal sector.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

An old relationship or an X from the past may come back to your life and give you a sense of closure while Venus is in Scorpio.

This can be a tough time for you to handle, and it can also be painful, but without having closure it is also hard for you to move on.

You might wonder if your X is coming back so that you can work things out, but maybe you've changed to much to go back to the past.

You may think that you would be happier then realize that is not the case.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A friendship may come to an end but you may meet someone new, too while Venus is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

You may be at a place in your life where your needs have changed and your friend's needs have also gone in a new direction, which is OK.

Be honest. You may just politely drift apart without really trying and then in the process meet someone new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If someone doesn't respect you, Venus in Scorpio may help you to see it more clearly.

This is a big deal for you and you may not like thinking that a person you think highly of doesn't view you in the best light.

You can take the time to find out why. You might even want to explore whether or not their reasons hold merit.

Don't shut something out altogether without checking to see if there's something you can do to improve if it' makes sense.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a great time to discover your wants, needs, and desires for love while Venus is in Scorpio.

If you're planning a honeymoon or wedding or looking for a place to move with your mate, it's also a great time for research.

You can come up with ideas or speak to planners to find out what is hot right now, especially with the pandemic making life more complicated than ever before when it comes to planning special occassions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.