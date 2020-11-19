Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 20, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 20, 2020.

The Sun is in Scorpio for two more days. The Moon will spend the day in Aquarius.

Life is starting to shift again, and we are entering a season of change.

When life changes, you have a golden opportunity to hit the refresh button.

You already know what you didn't do well last month or even throughout the 2020 year.

On Friday, you can use your knowledge to make things right; form a plan.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

8s are about taking what didn't work and making those lessons profitable.

Even if you're not a Life Path 8 yourself, you can still own this opportunity.

Make a goal list. Be objective and think of where you would like to start now to close out 2020 stronger than you may have started it.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, November 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands

Stand firm. Sometimes you have to put your neck out there and stand your ground.

You may not always be the popular one for your views but you need to live with yourself.

Faking it until you make it is overrated. Honesty always wins.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 9 of Swords, reversed

Don't let things of the past impact your future.

Yes, you may remember when things didn't work out the way that you wanted them to, but don't you think it's better for you to move forward without keeping tabs on the past?

You'll feel much better knowing that the past no longer defines you or holds you back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Stop waiting for permission.

It's kind for you to wait for others to feel right about the next step, but it's not your job to worry for everyone.

This is your decision and you will want to be sure that you don't miss your opportunity.

If the timing is right, then go for it. The rest will work itself out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Why wait for your happiness? Go for what you want now. Timing is everything.

You may not see this window of opportunity open again in a long time.

If you're worried that you'll miss out, seize the day. What you want is there for a reason. It's yours to take.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Hard work reaps rewards. You set yourself a big goal, and it almost seemed out of reach.

But here you are making it happen. A little bit at a time.

You didn't quit or give up and you've been truly committed to getting the work done.

Soon, you'll have more than just being busy to show for it. You'll have completed your goal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles, reversed

Don't let lack of faith get in the way.

You may become comfortable or used to things that aren't the best, but you don't have to be anymore.

You can decide that you don't want to settle for anything less than what you deserve.

Set your standards higher than you think you can reach.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Someone may flake out. It happens. You put your faith in someone and then they let you down.

It's sad, but you have to jump in and pick things up so that you aren't behind.

You may not like the inconvenience, but this won't leave you hopeless if you don't allow it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Keep your sights on a big goal. Ask yourself what you want to see happening in the near future.

You may not always understand how you'll get there, but that doesn't mean you can't make it.

You will just take longer because you have a steeper learning curve. You can do this.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands, reversed

Release the need to be in control.

When things feel like they are spiraling that's the time for you to stop pulling back.

The universe sometimes wants you to let go and learn to trust the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

All good things must come to an end.

You may not enjoy closure right now, but this is a necessary process for the next chapter to open.

You don't want to have loose ends that keep pulling you back to a time that you're no longer connected with.

Emotions change, and as you grow, you'll see that it was meant to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Lean on a good friend.

A friend who is able to listen and give you good advice is worth their weight in gold.

You need to be heard and to just speak your mind.

Make time for someone that you know is always there for you and catch up.

Let that person speak into your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 4 of Cups, reversed

Time for a self-check.

Give yourself a little run down of all that has happened in 2020.

From the good things and the bad, a mini-review will help you to know what direction you'd like to go next year.

