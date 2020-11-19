Love Horoscope For Friday, November 20, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, November 20.

Cupid may be launching his arrows tomorrow.

Before leaving Libra, Venus will speak with Uranus in Taurus and sparks can fly in new or existing relationships.

In fact, the astrological intensity is everywhere. We are in a season of change and endings.

Venus prepares to leave Libra to enter Scorpio on the 21st.

The Sun will spend its last day in Scorpio on the 21st, too.

The Sun in Scorpio has been about passion and intense possessiveness.

The Sun will enter Sagittarius bringing a desire for freedom, adventure, and fun.

On Friday, do something passionate for your loved ones.

Make plans to do things together that foster sweet memories.

Because next week, you may long for your space and want to spend more time focused on learning and personal development more than you had in the last month.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love transforms in an unusual way, and you may recognize that what you once shared is not the same.

Venus will spend one more day in Libra and her opposition with Uranus can bring attention to what makes you feel comfortable.

You may need to let go of in order to have what you really want in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love takes you to a place in your relationship that is unexpected.

It's a good day to talk about your wants and needs with a mate.

Make it a day of relationship discovery.

Truly listen to what is being said and how you feel about your future as a couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You learn to be less stressed out about life because of a new way to view love.

Create experiences that you can share with one another. Aim for meaning.

Do something that brings out your romantic nature.

Take initiative. You don't have to wait for someone else to make things happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love requires creative thinking, and you may want to aim for what you have never had, and not more of the same.

It's a great time to believe in your partner and to also perceive that you have more to give within yourself.

Although you may have felt depleted lately, don't through in the towel just yet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Challenge the status quo when it comes to your love life.

Do one thing that can bring a little bit of hope into your relationship.

Plan something special that's simple and relaxing so that you can enjoy some romance in the safety of your home.

Light candles during dinner or play some jazz.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be comfortable with having difficult conversations. Love sometimes requires grit and you have it.

Let your fun and playful side come out today. Be spontaneous. Dance in the living room.

Be the first to hug or to take your partner's hand. Write a love note and initiate the romance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is costly, and to make a sacrifice, you have to be willing to pay the price for what you want.

You may be the one to take initiative in the love department. Don't let your fear of rejection hold you back from showing what you want.

The worst that could happen is that you get a 'no' and then you can know where you stand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may not be able to go back and change what you wish you could but you can start now to make things better.

Talking things over can be a stress reliever for you.

The conversation may not begin in the way that you'd like or go in the direction you'd want. But, it's good to know that you're talking and opening up with one another. Be vulnerable and let things take their own pace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friendships can help you to see what you aren't able to recognize right now. You may need to lean on their love to help you make tough decisions.

When you are in the thick of love it's easy to become blinded by your emotions. So, let someone outside of the situation enlighten you to a different perspective.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you aren't sure what to do to make your relationship work, try to be the best version of yourself until you figure it out.

You may have some work to do that's deeply personal. But self-care is never a waste of time, and if you don't do it, you'll only be delaying your best love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are as strong as you feel.

Learn about love by reviewing your experiences. Emotions, once calm, can be powerful teachers.

Work on healing the past so that when you are emotionally close to your partner, you don't fear that things will fall apart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Honestly can mend a broken bridge.

Share your love with others, but do so without needing to get something in return.

This is a great time for you to review what you want and what you're able to give.

If you've been thinking you've experienced a deal-breaker, then say so. Let honesty be your guide.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.