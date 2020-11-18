Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 19, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 19, 2020.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign Scorpio. The Moon will be in Capricorn until 3:27 p.m. EST, then it enters Aquarius.

Tomorrow's horoscope encourages all zodiac signs to get things done.

Feeling emotionally stable can be difficult on Thursday during the Sun's ingress into Sagittarius. There are a few reasons why.

Scorpio is about possession and the zodiac sign Sagittarius is about letting go in order to feel free.

The transition period between solar houses pushes us to complete whatever we started when Scorpio season began.

Don't let what can complete now linger any longer.

The Sun squares Saturn, so false structures may start to reveal their cracks.

Once the Moon enters innovative Aquarius it harmonizes and your values may change in order to pursue change.

Thursday can be a powerful day for growth, depending on how you use this astrological energy.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If November 19 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include American rapper Tyga and actress Jodi Foster.

You are charming and naturally attractive. You love your privacy.

You desire friendships with depth and are a dedicated hardworking person.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status. Get important matters out of the way first thing in the day.

Have resumes you need to send out? Don't wait too long. If you have a meeting, try not to be late. This is a great time to chat with decision-makers.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your friendship sector gets activated.

You'll want to have fun and do things with people who make you feel relaxed and at home with them.

Schedule a phone call or perhaps meet up with a friend for a walk and talk.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophy.

If you have educational tasks that need attending to such as applying to college or sending transcripts, try to do those first in the day.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your career is activated. You might want to just take a look at want ads and see what is out there.

You never know! Even if you love what you do now, something may appeal to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources, life, and death matters.

It's a good day to address legal matters that involve wills or health surrogate wishes. You may not want to put these things off for another day.

You'll have peace of mind knowing you've handled your desires in the event of something untimely.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your educational sector becomes active.

What you don't know about, research but be sure to use credible sources.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of commitments and short-term travel.

The first half of the day dedicate time to making an itinerary if you are going out of town.

Schedule your hotel or book a flight. Check out car rentals and get the details on paper.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your shared resources activates.

If you need to communicate with others who will be going with you, you have a few days to check that everyone is on the same page.

It can also be easier to discuss a group budget and financials.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of daily chores and pets. It's the perfect time to go to a dog park or to

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your commitments and partnerships become alive.

You have a great opportunity to meet someone, start a collab or network for business purposes. Keep your options open.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of creativity and romance. It's the perfect time to schedule a date for this weekend.

If you want to shop for a sweet outfit online or just love to have on hand a particular item for when a certain person comes over, get that handled earlier in the day so you don't forget.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your chores and daily duties.

Your schedule may get busy and there will be lots of little things to do.

This can be an overwhelming few days. If you can ask for help, reach out to a family member or friend for their emotional or actual assistance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of home and family. Focus on doing little things that make your loved ones feel like you see them.

Send a morning text. Check-in with a parent or grandparent. Post something sweet on social just to brighten someone's day.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your creativity sector.

The next few days are perfect for starting or finishing up a project and to start something that has meaning to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of communication.

You may be ready to just say what needs to be said and then be done with it.

Handle any pressing matters early. Try to cancel or book what you need to have done earlier in the day.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your home and family.

It's a great time for board games, talking about plans or making it a movie night.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of money and personal property.

Do your bill pay or check on your financial matters early in the day that you might have forgotten due to being busy.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your communication, so if you have phone calls to make that are important. Focus on your goals at this time, and be clear as to what they are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of identity. This is a great time to update anything pertaining to legal matters such as renewing auto insurance, driver's license or getting your personal matters done.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your money and personal property.

If you love a little retail therapy, check out what's new at the mall or the thrift store, the next two days are great for window shopping.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of karma and hidden things. It's a good time to pay close attention to the things that are going on in your life.

Read between the lines in social situations and be sure to read the room when in a group. Pay attention to the details.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your self. Do things that you need for yourself.

Carve some me-time to recharge and handle the little things that help your day run smoothly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the first part of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of friendships and networking.

Get in touch with people that you haven't spoken to in a long time.

Update your business cards or post something simple on your professional social media accounts.

When the Moon enters Aquarius late this afternoon, your hidden enemies.

This is a good time to ignore people, places or things that you know have been against your goals.

Surround yourself with the support of friends and family who encourage you to pursue your dreams.

