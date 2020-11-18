Love Horoscope For Thursday, November 19, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, November 19.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio for just two more days. Thursday is an amazingly intense time for all zodiac signs due to our current astrology.

Our fears can rise to a new level. Venus is preparing to enter Scorpio and the Sun is preparing to leave it.

Our desires feel ever so strong, but where should we channel our angst when love feels so uncertain?

The Moon gives a clue on how to manage our wants more effectively, especially if insecurity rears an ugly head.

On Thursday, the day starts with a Moon in the zodiac sign Capricorn, so it's good to get into the daily to-dos and work.

Being productive can be a self-esteem booster, especially when feeling less-than feels illogical at this time.

Later in the day, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

It's time to embrace our friendships. Love can be expressed safely, playfully, and without a care for tomorrow.

It's a perfect way to bring the end of the week to a close and to launch the weekend — the last one for Scorpio season.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

For the last few weeks relationships have been your main thing but now Venus prepares to leave your sector of shared resources. Power struggles may start.

Even if there are limitations within your relationship, you feel passionate enough to fight for what you want, especially while the Sun is in Scorpio.

Don't let yourself get caught up in difficulties that may only be temporary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

For the last few weeks daily responsibilities have taken over your love life, but soon your sector of commitment will light up and change your focus.

You are dedicated to love and have your eyes set on being in a relationship perhaps sooner than later.

Over the next few days, a relationship may solidify or you will see where you stand with someone you are dating.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For the last few weeks, romance has taken over, but if things didn't work out or you still feel like something is missing, you may want to get a pet.

Love is more than something you say and now is the perfect time to share your heart and home with others. It's a good time to add to your home with a furry friend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus prepares to leave your solar house of family, and you may have enjoyed learning new things from your relatives or perhaps this has been a difficult time for you. In a few days, Venus will enter your sector of creativity.

This is the right time, Cancer, for you to show your desire to enjoy all the things love has to offer, and you may be more open to risks you had not considered before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Venus prepares to leave your solar house of communication and you may still have so many things you'd like to say.

Leo, it's a great time to do nesting activities, especially as Venus enters your sector of the home.

If you love the holiday season, take some of the ideas you've discussed with your partner and put things into action.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money matters are tough on relationships, and Venus in your second solar house has brought all sorts of issues to the surface for you to address.

Soon, Venus will enter your sector of short-term travel.

You may feel like you need to take a vacation or to get away from some of the stress you've been managing for a while.

Maybe plan a safe outing that allows you to get into nature with someone special.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As Venus prepares to leave your solar house of identity, you may see how you play a unique role in your love life.

Libra, you have grown by leaps and bounds in the love department during this time. And now you are fast learning that love is not enough.

There must be more to keep things running in the relationship department. Perhaps you'll learn a new way of sharing your heart with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the past can sometimes linger longer than you may like. You may need closure for a problem that's still unresolved with an X.

The matter may rear an ugly head when you least expect it to over the next few days as Venus leaves your solar house of karma.

Take a good look at yourself. You may not be able not to. Venus will be so close to the Sun in your sign, through next month and you'll be doing some work on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, friendship can turn sour if the roots were not what you thought they were.

When the planet of love leaves your solar house of friendship, it enters your sector of hidden enemies.

Pay careful attention to red flags, inconsistencies, and try not to be overly enchanted by words.

Search for actions to back up what a potential partner says.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, sometimes you just have to relax and spend time with good friends.

Venus in your solar house of social status may have felt exhausting, but now, when she enters your network sector, it's time to socialize more.

This can be a fun (or frustrating) time, but you can manage it. Find new ways to keep in touch with people and meet new ones.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you learn when you love someone with all your heart, and now your attention may pivot toward work instead of romance.

This can be hard to do, but necessary. If you have to make sacrifices for your family in order to be a better provider, this is the time to do it.

You will be busy during the holiday season, but this can be the blessing you needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's time to do things for others, and as Venus prepares to leave you with a gift of knowledge you can share it with the people you love.

Venus in Libra for the next few days can bring your attention to the joy of giving to others generously.

It's a good time to think about how you want to be known by those that love you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.