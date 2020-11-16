Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 17, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 17, 2020.

Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5, The Freedom Seeker.

We are all interested in trying something new on Tuesday, but there is a time and place for everything.

There's a conflict on Tuesday between what we feel and what needs to be done when you compare numerology with your horoscope for tomorrow.

Numerology encourages us to try new things, but the Moon enters Capricorn in the middle of the day.

So, it's best to squeeze in a fun activity early in the morning.

Maybe switch your workout to earlier or catch the sunrise with a friend before work.

Once you've had your moment of play, go out and get things accomplished.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Put yourself out there. You have so much to offer in the area of advice and expertise.

You may not think that your life experiences amount to all that much but that's your insecurity speaking.

There is someone who needs exactly what you have learned to do, Aries.

If you're unsure, test the waters. Do some research or ask around to see what people have tried to do in the area of your interest.

Who knows? If there are people who have made careers by following their dreams, perhaps you can do it too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, Reversed

You have to make the effort. You might not see what you want in your life because you're misapplying effort or not applying enough.

Be humble. Do a self-evaluation, Taurus.

At this time, it's okay to compare yourself with others. See what people who have been successful in the same area did to achieve their goals.

Maybe you just need to make a small adjustment to get the results you desire.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, Reversed,

It is not easy working from home or making adjustments to your life because of the pandemic.

Something about your 'new normal' has finally gotten on your last nerve and you're ready to throw in the towel.

While it may feel like you need to quit or give up, let these negative emotions settle down before you make any life-changing decisions.

Once you've had a chance for your anxiety to air out, you may feel different later. Perhaps a solution will appear once the anger wears away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 10 of Wand, reversed

Let others help you. You can do it all by yourself, everyone knows that. But wouldn't it be nice to allow someone to enjoy getting this done with you?

Then, when the work is finished you can talk about all that happened. Sharing the workload allows you to create memories. Let go of control and allow yourself to build a team. Things will finish faster for you, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, Reversed

You don't need to have all the answers.

You have so much going for you, and just because you're not sure where to put your focus that doesn't mean you shouldn't start at all.

You have to start somewhere. When the time comes to make a change, then you adjust your focus and attention.

A roadmap to a final destination would be great, but it's not always necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Cups, Reversed

Evaluate your approach. If things aren't going the way that you had hoped it could be that you're doing something incorrectly. It's OK to admit when you're in the wrong.

No one is perfect. It's better to admit failure at the beginning so that you can fix the problem early and then do better later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 10 of Pentacles, Reversed

Keep working. Once things are looking up it's easy to get complacent, but you're still in a vulnerable position.

You may not anticipate an expense and so it's still better to save and to keep your budget in mind when making purchases.

That way you don't set yourself back after getting ahead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Start a new routine. You may not realize that you just need to try new things.

Maybe you've fallen into a rut and a little change can bring back feelings of excitement and energy.

Add something small into your day that makes you feel good. Take away whatever it is that you can that makes you feel sad.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, Reversed

It's tough to know what you want. But, a little bit of self-evaluation can bring you so much clarity.

Clear away an hour and give yourself time to truly think about what you need to be happy.

Don't ask others what they think. Be honest with yourself and tune in to your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands

People are envious of you. So, of course, they will try to nudge themselves into your glory.

Rather than ask you how you did it, some might even secretly try to undermine your success.

You may have a boss who takes credit for your work or someone who refuses to say you did a good job when you carried the team. It's so hard, but keep your chin up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 6 of Pentacles, Reversed

No matter what it takes, pay what you owe. You may wonder how to get out of your situation easily but this time the only prescription is hard work and effort.

Be persistent and do the best that you can. Good fortune may come to your aid at the last minute because you too initiative and remained responsible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

This uphill climb won't last forever. You know that it's so hard when you have been going at this pace for a long time.

But there are lessons that only time and persistence can teach. It's tough, Pisces, but hang on. You got this!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.