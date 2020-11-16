Love Horoscope For Tuesday, November 17, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, November 17.

The Sun completes its final week of Scorpio, so things heat up for all zodiac signs in the love department.

Passion intensifies. Possession grows stronger, and it can drive everyone a little crazy when it comes to love.

Collectively, we all have to be mindful that fear and a desire to control others are going to rear their ugly heads in some way this week.

Why? There are several reasons. For starters, Venus, the planet of love and beauty is challenged by Pluto, who rules Scorpio.

Pluto has been putting pressure on Venus since last week. After a while, people who have felt this transit may find themselves at a breaking point.

What does Pluto want? Pluto wants lovers to make decisions that change the current relational situation. Some zodiac signs will not want to do that. They just aren't ready.

So Pluto's pressure on Venus to make decisions, which is not this planet's emotional strong suit, can backfire.

For all of us who have choices that need to be made, this can be a painful time in astrology.

However, there is a positive to this astrological energy.

The Moon will leave freedom-seeking Sagittarius to enter grounded Capricorn.

When the Moon crosses over Pluto, Saturn, and Jupiter in Capricorn for the next two days, determination to make necessary changes can be born.

Of course, this may not make what you need to do any less difficult, but it can give you the structure you need to carry your choice through.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of shared resources and personal property.

It's not the best day to argue about who will do what and when. Uranus can make things a bit difficult for you to come to an agreement.

So, perhaps gather information. Ask good questions and find out where your partner's mind is at instead so that you can work on the problems later when things are less chaotic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of commitments and your identity.

Even the most commitment-oriented person can feel phobic and sensitive to control all day. Avoid making ultimatums.

If your loved one pulls back, unless they have a history of doing awful things, give the benefit of the doubt. It's a day where space is needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of daily duties and the past.

Do not bring up 'that one time' even if you feel like you have a right to rub someone's nose in their mistakes.

You may not want to be that person who cannot get over the past. It could become your 'dealbreaker' when you didn't intend for it to be that way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of romance and friendships.

A crush could develop into something more or the first signs of love could spark within a friendship.

If you're already in a committed relationship, take a friendly approach to love.

Instead of putting pressure on your partner to be romantic, try to be their friend to cultivate closeness and intimacy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of family and work.

A long workday can make it hard to focus on being the best mother, wife, husband, etc that you can be.

It can feel like your career or your duties are getting in the way and it's hard to know what to prioritize.

You may need to just accept that it's one of those days and be honest about your frustration but with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of communication and education.

You may need to think and investigate a topic before you come out with advice on subjects you know nothing about.

It will be better for you to take a back seat to a drama and just ask a lot of questions, learn the facts, and become more educated about the problem before getting heavily involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of money and shared resources. It's a good day to work on who will tackle what or look at the big financial picture in your relationship.

If you're moving in together, review strengths and weaknesses. If you're divorcing or getting separated, review your needs before making the first big step and filing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of identity and commitments. You might feel like jumping right into a relationship.

A part of you could really think that you've found the one and you'd be willing to travel to the end of the world for this one person.

This could be a time of adventure and passion but you also need to be mindful while the energy is so intense.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of the past and daily duties.

You will not want to keep doing things in the same way that things have been done.

In fact, you might be tired of the routine altogether. You may not know what to change first, but perhaps cues from your partner's frustration can be a starting point.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of friendship and romance.

It's a great day to talk with a friend about the problems you've been having with a significant other.

While you may ordinarily like to keep things to yourself, sometimes bouncing ideas or letting someone hear your side of the story can be revealing and helpful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of work and family.

You don't want to do everything by yourself. So, a chore list may sound archaic but it can be really helpful at this time.

It's also a great day for you to start looking at how everyone can be delegated a task to make your home life flow better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Mercury squares Uranus all day, and things can kick up in the areas of higher learning and communication.

Say what you see. You may have some observances that politeness has caused you to hold back on, but there are times when you just have to be bold and blunt.

You can buffer your message with gentleness but don't let your loved one remain in the dark, especially if you know it's hurtful for them in the long run.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.