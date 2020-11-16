Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 17, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 17, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. The Moon will enter Capricorn at 11:42 a.m. EST.

Tomorrow's horoscope encourages all zodiac signs to work hard.

The Moon spends the earliest part of the day in the zodiac sign Sagittarius which encourages reading books, watch movies, take a drive or hit the park early in the morning.

But after you get through all the fun stuff at the start of your day, it's time to roll-up your sleeves and get busy.

When the Moon enters Capricorn, we get a boost of productive energy.

It's the best time to remove things from your plate so that you can up your productivity levels.

Focus on what you can be totally dedicated to.

If you don't find yourself saying yes with all your heart, it's a big no! Learn to embrace it.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

Famous people who share your birthday actor Danny DeVito and drag queen RuPaul.

If November 17 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, work hard.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your career and social status sector.

Focus your energy and attention on work-related projects. Don't allow yourself to be side-tracked.

Remove distractions that keep you away from doing your best job. You may break through a glass ceiling i in some big way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, go for your goals.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of higher learning and long-distance travel.

If you want to go back to school. Do the work to make it happen.

If you've been meaning to learn a foreign language, this is the perfect time to download a language learning app and commit to spending a few minutes every day using it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be generous and also be willing to accept help.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of shared resources.

It's a great day to apply for a much-needed loan or to ask for what you need.

You may be in the right position to barter/trade with someone. Be open and receptive and see giving as a two-way street.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, decide if you want something and just say so.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of commitments.

It's a good day to make a decision about a relationship or about a business partnership.

If you have been on the fence, the next day or two can be revealing about where you truly stand. Don't hesitate. Listen to your gut.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you'll have a busy day.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of daily duties.

Focus on your goals and objectives today. Whatever you have on your to-do list, try your best not to procrastinate. Even if you don't feel like doing it, get things done.

By the end of the day, you'll be so glad that you didn't waste your time on non-productive tasks.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, start that passion project.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of creativity and romance.

You have something that you'd like to build or to do then start setting your energy into motion.

You may want to start the foundational parts of it.

Even if you're uncertain about what to do or where to start, the day is perfect for deciding to work on something you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, focus on family matters.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of home and family. Make plans for the holidays.

If you have small details that need to be squared away, today and tomorrow are ideal. Get your confirmation.

Put your orders in. If you have any questions or need to ask family members something particular, make calls.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, speak your mind.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of communication.

It's a great day for sending out your emails and mailing letters or correspondences.

If you have a newsletter you want to start, it's a great day to begin putting that together.

Anything that is communication or word-intensive should be focused on today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, buy something you need.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of money and personal possessions.

Go through the sales flyers. Check out what's going to be on sale for Black Friday.

Make a shopping wishlist. See if there's anything in your closet or home that you want to replace and keep an eye out for that item when going to the store.

It's also a great day for buying an indoor plant for your home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, be yourself.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of identity.

It's a good day to renew your driver's license, update a profile photo or get your passport renewed.

If you just got married and want to change your last name, it's a fine time to fill out the necessary forms and to make relevant changes to any important documents.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, let the universe deal with them.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of karma.

It's a good day to release negative thoughts and feelings you may be harboring about a person.

If you've been holding on to old text messages, notes or anything that keeps you from moving on, make a promise to stop going back and re-reading them until you're stronger.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, be friendly.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of friendships.

It's a good day to accept invites for social events, especially if they are online and safe.

It's also a great time to reach out to friends that you care about or having spoken to in some time to catch up.

