Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 11, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 11, 2020.

On Wednesday, the Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and the Moon will enter Libra where it spends the next few days.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse, which brings high energy and strength to all zodiac signs, especially during times of struggle.

Famous Life Path 8s include actor Richard Gere, singer Stevie Nicks, and psychic Edgar Cayce.

Being powerful is not easy. Most powerful people feel bombarded by attacks from others, especially when they are portraying the exact traits that they will build a life on.

For Richard Gere, he began his acting career waiting tables. So did Stevie Nicks. Edgar Cayce suffered from mockery.

There were people who did not believe in his talents, even though many study and praise his work today.

In tarot, the number 8 is associated with the Strength tarot card. The Strength card is about confidence during times of trouble.

You may be enduring some form of strife yourself, but according to our daily tarot reading for Wednesday, things are looking up. So hang in there and stay strong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Are you nitpicky? You may be comparing others to yourself because you know what it takes to get where you are.

Not everyone can walk the same path that you have, but that doesn't mean their abilities are less trustworthy than you own.

Try to have faith in the process, even if it doesn't make sense to you right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Fate and luck have their role in your life, but you also play a part, so don't underestimate your responsibility or power.

You may need to pray and then take action.

Don't wait for things to happen for you (or to you) or else you may be waiting a long time with no end results.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

When you are facing people who are close-minded or not willing to see themselves it can feel difficult to handle, especially they are family members.

You have to let time pass before you can reintroduce your point of view.

The truth is that you may not be able to do it at all. You might just have to accept that you won't always see eye-to-eye.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Stop using the word 'can't' as it sets your mind up to fail.

You know that you can do what you decide to do, but things can feel harder than they need to be if you are negative while trying to hit your own goals.

Speak into your life what you want to believe even if right now you're faking it until you make it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Money may be slow in coming and you're trying hard to be patient right now.

You don't have to worry that this is how it will be or that you need to get comfortable having less than you desire.

It's just a difficult time and things will work themselves out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Making a personal decision is tough when you're not wanting to hurt anyone else's feelings.

You still need to think of yourself though.

You have to do what your heart says or else you'll regret not going for what you believed in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Sometimes you have to take a few steps back before you can go forward.

Your emotions can get in the way when you're working so hard, and even though it may feel right to ignore them, try to be balanced emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

It will help you to have the energy you need to see all things that you're doing through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Friends can be there for you right now. If you have a need or want, ask for their assistance.

Offer to repay in some way. Good friends understand your circumstances and might not even want you to.

They will help from the goodness of their hearts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are leading by example right now, especially at work. No one is doing as much as you are behind the scenes.

You are trying so hard to make this situation work and it's showing.

Be proud of your efforts. You're making progress and big changes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

When you have a divided mind, it's difficult to feel like you're doing the right thing. Your heart says one thing.

Your brain tells you another, and there really is no in-between. This is why you have to take the time to get real with yourself.

Write your thoughts down and unplug from social media or your phone. Decide that you will get the clarity you seek this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are battling with yourself and an inner war is not good for your health.

Sometimes a snap decision is exactly what you need.

It may not even make sense to just choose but going back and forth is only going to drive you mad.

Make one choice and stick with it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your feelings are raw now but they are there for you to explore.

You have all that you need in front of you to help you to see what was missing.

Now you can understand what was happening when you knew something took place but could not put your finger on it until now.

