Love Horoscope For Wednesday, November 11, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, November 11.

The number 11 has a special meaning for love. And with tomorrow's date being an 11:11 there's so much to anticipate when it comes to romance. The suspense may feel like it's building for all zodiac signs.

Love requires balance, nurturing, and a bit of depth, and on Wednesday we have the perfect combination of astrological influences in our love horoscope to strengthen romance.

The Sun is in passionate Scorpio and the Moon leaves pragmatic Virgo to enter sweet Libra at 11:04 a.m., EST on Wednesday.

In Libra, we want to find balance in our relationships, and maybe we need structure, too.

The Moon in Libra keeps our mind in check while the Sun in Scorpio urges us to love deeply but not losing ourselves in the process.

The Moon harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of structure, in earthy Capricorn making this a great time to think about our relational boundaries.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your relationship and social status.

This is a great time to look at your relationship as a whole.

You may be dating someone and not really thinking about the long term impact their life and yours will have on each other.

Are you looking to improve one another or is there some area of weakness that can hinder your happiness in the future?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your daily routine and your ability to learn with someone.

You may need to discuss what you want and how you expect things to be to see if your ideals match.

You might have expectations that you didn't realize were not even on your significant other's mind.

It's a good day to bring everything out in the open.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to romance and your desire to share experiences.

You have a longing for love this can come to you through experiences.

But, if you're not having what you hoped to share with your partner, you might be feeling as though things are in trouble or something isn't fully right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your home and family and your longing for a relationship.

If you have been thinking about introducing a significant other to your family the thought of doing so can heighten this week.

You may be ready to take things to the next level, so don't be afraid that the timing is too soon. It could be perfect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your communication and your need to do things together. It's always good when two people can speak openly with one another.

You may be ready to wear your heart on your sleeve and share what you're thinking without hesitation. This can cause your relationship to deepen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your finances and your longing for romance.

You may not be able to spend as much as you'd during the upcoming holidays.

You might want to plan out your budget or try a unique way to share the holidays with each other.

Maybe you can take a trip or plan a mini shopping spree with the two of you treating each other to a gift.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your identity and your desire to have a family.

Your domestic, more nurturing side can be starting to shine through and you may be thinking about creating a home environment that involves another person.

You might be thinking of starting a family or perhaps the thought of entering a commitment is starting to appeal to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your past and communication.

You might not have had the best communication with another person but that does not mean you won't always be able to get your point across.

You can start small and test out the waters. You can see if you are interested in opening up more after giving things a shot and see if it's safe for you to be so transparent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your friendships and your finances.

You may need to have a conversation about financial expectations with your mate.

You may not have been able to say what's on your mind because of arguing or one of you becoming defensive.

But the opportunity to try again is here and you can attempt it with more success.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your career and yourself.

Your work can be overwhelming at times and it can feel as though you're taking from the people you love with little time to spare for fun or romance.

This week, you may find a way to compromise so that everyone can have a little bit more of what they want without too much imposition on home or your work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your want to understand and your need to let go of the past.

You may see things in a new light and understand that the changes needed start with you.

You may find that you're able to let go and give up your need to be right, not so much because nothing happened but that you are ready to be happy and move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon trines Saturn bringing stability to your friendships and what you have shared or benefitted from another.

You have people in your life that you can do things with and build a life with, but for those that you can't, it's time to let go so that there's room for the right person to enter your life.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.