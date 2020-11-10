Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 11, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 11, 2020.

On Wednesday, the Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio making this a wonderful time of review, introspection, and deep, spiritual analysis.

Our horoscope for tomorrow encourages all zodiac signs to be balanced.

The Moon leaves Virgo to enter Libra on Wednesday, and this diverts attention toward relationships and how we can create balance for ourselves.

Mercury is now back in Scorpio bringing up themes related to truth, investigation, and mystery, especially for Virgo and Gemini zodiac signs.

Mercury squares Saturn, so words can be hard to say, and if you're a Capricorn or Cancer zodiac sign, you'll love some me-time.

There can be delays in messaging, receiving or signing of contracts, and longer wait times for all forms of communication, especially for people who have a Sun sign in Libra or in Aries.

The relationship-oriented Libra Moon harmonizes with Mercury, so kindness is due, so Leos take note.

Be graceful during these waiting periods, and if you are Gemini who worries or Virgo who needs to lecture, do your best to listen more than usual.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

Famous people who share your birthday include actress Demi Moore, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and writer Kurt Vonnegut.

You are intensely attractive. People find you magnetic.

You have a soft side that you try to hide from others. People adore your wit.

If November 11 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of relationships. It's the perfect time to strike a balance with various areas of your life. Are you on social media longer than you should be? Have you become a little bit less social due to the pandemic? The next few days can give you an opportunity to try to change what isn't in alignment with your overall wishes and make adjustments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of duties. If you have been letting certain things fall by the wayside you may want to pick back up where you left off before. You can do a little bit of work at a time and then take breaks. You don't have to do everything all at once. Find a way to bring balance into your life while being productive and restful.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of creativity. When was the last time you laughed or did something fun that you used to love? You might have an old hobby that you've stopped trying to do because of stress, time or family responsibilities. The next few days invite you to dabble in your old interests and see if they spark up again for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of home and family. This is a great time to set better boundaries than you have been. Maybe you've been allowing someone to complain to you more than you should. Perhaps you've allowed your schedule to get thrown off course in order to be more helpful and accessible to a friend or loved one. The next few days can give you pause so you can see what you're doing and adjust.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of communication. This is a great time to listen and to learn. You may have thought you needed to fill in the silences when conversations are taking place. It's OK for no one to speak. Your friend or significant other may appreciate the depth you show when you're listening well.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of money. This is a great time to reevaluate your spending habits. You may not have been as organized with important receipts or things that you need to keep in a safe place. Little errors in your filing can cost money down the road.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of identity. This is a great time to look at your life overall. Maybe you're not working out or sleeping the way that you should. You can start to set a new schedule or routine for yourself during the next few days. You may have clarity and the desire which was lacking for some time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of karma. You can't always hold on to the past. The only person you hurt is yourself. The past doesn't define you. Now that you have the next few days to think about it, imagine what you can do with your time if you were to let it go and not stew on your angst any longer. This can be a new beginning for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of friendships. This is a great time for you to get back in touch with the relationships you've lost contact with during covid. You may have stopped speaking to someone because your normal way of communication was in person at work. Reach out. Set up skype lunch dates. Be open to new ways of exchanging ideas and being a part of each other's lives.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of career. The next few days can give you a reason to see why it's important to take your vacation. You may not always think that they are necessary but they are. If you're feeling slightly burned out or tired but have PTO, request a day for yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of higher learning. This a great time for you to return back to school or at the very least consider it. You might enjoy learning from sites that offer free courses like Khan Academy. The next few days can help you to see what online settings work best for you or if you prefer to meet with a group in a physical building.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of shared resources. Pay attention to who is a giver and who is not. You may find that you're able to see a lot more clearly what individuals are there to support you or to just be a taker. The next few days can be insightful as to who you're hanging around and how they impact your own mindset.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.