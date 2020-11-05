Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 6, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 6, 2020.

The Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Cancer on Friday, so we have water elements in both the feminine and masculine energies.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Communicator.

The communicator may also be referred to as the Creative because of their diversified talents and interests.

In fact, diversification is something to pay close attention to on Friday as all zodiac signs may be prone to taking on more than they need to do.

The numerology of 3 is about creative exploration but this doesn't mean you have to do everything you think looks like fun.

Instead, while the Moon is in Cancer, be conservative with your choices. Look inward for the right approach on how to spend the day's energy.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, November 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands

Aries, start with love. Your motherly is naturally more expressive with the 6 of Wands on Friday.

The number 6 in the tarot is about nurturing others and leading witha softer approach.

As an Aries, you're a self-starter who isn't afraid to take the lead, but sometimes that head-butting nature of yours can deter people from giving you support when you need it.

This time around take a softer approach.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You have had so many options and it's almost overwhelming. You may have felt completely unsure which way to go.

With the World tarot card, being reversed, what seemed like a landslide of opportunities can start to slow down to a trickle.

It may seem that this is a blessing in disguise that can help you to narrow down your options.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

The page in the tarot is a messenger and as a Gemini zodiac sign, you are constantly thinking and ready to explore new ideas.

When you are given a task, you are able to do it. You are upbeat and full of energy, an like the page, you love to share these things with others.

The swords in the tarot is associated with the element of air, and air has to do with thoughts and messages, too.

So, on Friday, you will have lots of creative energy coming your way. Things are looking good for you!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 6 of Swords, reversed

You are ready to recharge your batteries and you may need this time to nurture yourself.

The number 6 is a number that's associated with caring for others, but when it's reversed it's time to care for yourself.

The 6 of Swords, reversed can be a sign that you've been overthinking.

You may have been doing way more than you should have these last few days and now it's all starting to catch up with you. So, take sometime to call a time out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 8 of Pentacles

The number 8 is similar to the infinity symbol. It's an abundance of energy.

You have been working hard at a particular skill or project, and now the expertise will begin to show in a way that you need.

With the 8 of Pentacles, you have an opportunity to make money or to profit from your efforts. You may be at the brink of seeing how this will work out for you. So, don't give up. You're super close.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Life changes come around once again, and the Wheel of Fortune typically shows you that you're moving upwards while others fail. However, in reverse, you are learning to be humble.

You may be asked to step down from a role or responsibility. Perhaps a project will come to an end and after being on top of so many things you feel the anticlimax settling into your life.

This can be a time of sorrow, but also remember that your turn will come back around once again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You are are tougher than you had ever imagined and the Knights of tarot are often about your tenacious side.

The cups suit indicates that ther is something emotional going on. You may be fighting with your emotions. They may have overtaken you at some level. But, now that the Knight of Cups are reversed, you are losing touch with your feelings. It's time to tune back in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Not everyone gets what they deserved. Sometimes people get away with doing things that are bad, then life seems unfair.

This Justice tarot card is reversed, and it indicates that you are seeing things from different points of view.

You have learned to allow nature to take its course, even if you don't agree with the outcome. Things happen for a reason, and although this isn't what you wanted, you are learning to accept it for what it is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles

Things are changing and this comes with financial implications for you. The 5 in any of the tarot cards means change, and it can also imply chaos.

With the 5 of Pentacles, you may feel like there are too many things affecting your money making potential.

Perhaps there has been a job loss or a form of income is no longer coming in as usual.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles

You need to be more contenitious as to how you manage your money. The number 4 indicates that learning to do things a certain way will be a benefit to you. Perhaps you've deviated from a plan you put into place and now it's off-course.

Pentacles often indicates something of financial value or property. So as you apply your efforts in this direction you will see a steady climb of prosperity developing for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 3 of Wands, reversed

There's a time for new beginnings and then there are times of closure. The 3 in the tarot can signify a creative period in your life, and paired with the 3 of Wands you are at a point where your imagination starts to feel less vibrant.

You may feel stuck in a rut and need to do something to revive a sense of wonder and curiousity for life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 2 of Pentacles, reversed

The number 2 is about balance, harmony and finding the right mix between your life, work and the love of others. However, there seems to be a problem in the way things are unfolding right now.

The 2 of Pentacles in reverse reveals that you are putting out more than you are receiving. If you feel like things are out of control, it may be time to pull back and reassess your choices.

