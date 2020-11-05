Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 6, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 6.

On Friday, the Sun remains in Scorpio, and the Moon will spend the day in emotional Cancer, where we are interested in what's familiar and prefer the known.

The sweet Cancer Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on Friday.

This can create the perfect storm where fatal flaws are overlooked led to disappointment later.

Be sure to keep your eyes on red flags in a relationship should they appear.

The Cancer Moon opposes Jupiter, the planet of growth, and Pluto, the planet of transformation.

Painful truths can be realized on Friday, but the cure to the problem may also appear.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, November 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your relationship sector. You learn best by how you love. You may be more observant as to how others are loving toward one another. This can help you to soften your own approach and to make a change that is invaluable to your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your daily duties sector. Love can take on a practical tone at this time. You may feel loved when people do little things for you that you ordinarily do for yourself. You may find that traditional acts of service provide a comfort to your heart and give you a sense of warmth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your romance sector. It's a great time for you to try a new way of communicating your love to others. Perhaps you're not always so vocal about how you feel, but now you can search for ways to get your point across. From little notes to simple compliments, go ahead and wear your heart on your sleeve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your home and family sector. It's a great time for you to do something simple, easy and fun with family members or while at home with your partner. You don't have to be overly fancy. Even making a sweet romantic pasta dinner with candles and moonlight can bring out the best in both of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your communication sector. It's a great time for long chats that allow you to open up and speak from the heart. You have a strong desire to be heard, so pick a friend who loves listen to be your sounding board.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your money sector. It's a great time for you to address financials with a partner. If you aren't coupled, then why not look at where your greatest setbacks are financially so that you can start making improvements that will keep your future relationships from problems related to money.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your identity sector. It's a great time to own your core strengths and to also work on your weaknesses. You may be aware of where you are most magnetic and how your charisma and charm can influence others in a positive way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your karmic sector. It's a great time to work hard on yourself. You may see things that you hadn't realized before that have worked against you in the love department. What you spot in yourself as a flaw can begin to change as you gently do the right thing from this point on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your friendship sector. You may make a new friend and there can be relationship potential. If you're coupled and things have been difficult for you and your loved one, your partnership could begin to evolve into a real friendship once more.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your career sector. You may be experiencing some changes in your work life and it can have an impact on your love life. Try to work toward a balance that doesn't cause you to lose sight of what's important.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your higher learning sector. You can start to see love as a language that you learn and grow from. You may not understand what your partner's love lanugage is but over the next few days you can start to find out with greater awareness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, remains in Libra, your shared resources sector. It's a great time for you to ask the Universe for what it is you need when it comes to love. If you've been enduring painful struggles, then ask for the grace to see things through. If you've been seeing something positive form in your love life, then ask for more trust and faith.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.