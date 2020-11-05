Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 6, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with an astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Tomorrow, intuition leads the way as the Moon is home in Cancer and the Sun is in Scorpio, two intensely intuitive zodiac signs.

Mercury is in Libra, which brings attention to the communication style of all zodiac signs.

Mercury in Libra is about maintaining a perfect balance of listening and speaking, but this can often be hard to do.

Some people only want to talk and others prefer to just listen.

Mercury squares our sweet Cancer Moon on Friday, and this can cause introverted zodiac signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Virgos) to feel overly exposed when people want to probe into their personal or professional matters.

Mercury will also square Saturn in Capricorn, so talks at work can feel slightly less productive than usual.

It's best to focus on structuring things so that a plan can be followed no matter what feelings get in the way.

Mercury direct in Libra can function as a teacher who encourages us to get out of our emotions and focus on what tasks we are to do instead.

If you work best with a to-do list, plan yours out to maximize your day.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, November 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of family. It's a good day to stay close to home and to avoid venturing out to strange situations or taking uncalculated risks. You might want to take up a project that you can do for your house. Maybe check out some ideas for a DIY weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of communication. It's a good day to be complimentary to others and to listen to your instincts. When was the last time you stretched or relaxed with some simple yoga? You might enjoy giving your body some TLC to relieve tension.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of money. It's a great day to take inventory of what you have. You might want to go over your bills, potential job opportunities or investments. If you don't have an emergency detailed list of things that you own and their values, this weekend can be a great time to put that into order.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of identity. It's a good day to reconnect with your interests and to make some changes to your life that you've been wanting to make. Perhaps let go of old clothing or outdated products and replace them this weekened.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of the past. You may be more reflective than usual, and thinking about what you could have changed about a matter that didn't go to plan. Even if you can't undo a situation, you can learn from it. You may discover the lesson you missed before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of friendships. It's a great time to reconnect with people that you enjoy being around and try to find out how to stay in touch more often. You are hospitable and receptive right now. So make time to do an activity that allows you to express your friendlier side.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of career and social standing. You may encounter some sort of an opportunity to make a change in your career. You may find that you're interacting with individuals who have powerful influence over your job or how you do it. It's a good time for you to consider your options and try to find a way to balance what you want with what your collegues need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of higher learning. It's a good day for you to work on learning tasks and to try to find new ways to obtain experiences where you learn and grow. Maybe finish an online course you purchased or download a language app to brush up on what you learned in college.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of shared resources. It's a great day to see where opportunities are hidden for you. If you've been looking for a specific item, ask around. You may find that someone has what you need and can lend it to you easily.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of partnership. It's a great day to work with someone on a passion project. You may also find that you draw into your life what you need and who you need to do it with. You may be able to work with someone where the relationship is symbiotic and helpful to you both.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of daily duties. It's a great day to focus on tasks that you need to complete in your home. You may find that you're able to get many things finished with ease. Your homebody side may feel comfortable just getting errands done and ending the day with some pizza and a movie.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends another day in Cancer, your solar house of creativity. It's a great day to try something artful and fun. Perhaps do a craft or bake something to share. You might decide to paint a wall or redo a room just to make things a bit brighter around the house.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.