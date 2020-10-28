Daily Horoscope For October 29, 2020

It’s Thursday, October 29, 2020, and there’s quite a bit in store today according to your daily horoscope.

The Sun is in the sign of Scorpio and ends on November 21.

When the Sun is in Scorpio all zodiac signs can focus on extracting negative energy from their lives.

October through November is a time of change, and it's also a time of closure.

With Mars in Aries all year, we are intensely driven to do something different.

Scorpio season relates to the darker side of life such as endings, but when things end we have a new beginning.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries on Thursday. Aries and Scorpio share Mars as a ruling planet.

Thursday we may need to tone down our emotions as Venus opposes the Moon and Mars.

We may need to search for an out when certain things in life aren't working.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday include painter Bob Ross, actress Winona Ryder, and writer Ben Foster.

If October 29 is your birthday, you are intensely creative but easy-going. You prefer to focus on the positives, but have no problem addressing hardships.

You communicate through art or writing to get your point across. You enjoy familiar surroundings.

You may not like it when things change but will adapt quickly.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Pisces, Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you're ready to make big changes, and it can be hard for you to resist an opportunity should it manifest.

Be mindful that you may do things impulsively today.

It could be a time where you need to go with your gut, but also remember that you have to deal with the consequences.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may be ready to attack a pressing problem that has persisted for far too long.

You might find that you suddenly realize the cost of this issue and no longer want to foot the bill.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, friendships that don't jive with you can be stressful.

You want people in your life that care about you the same way that you do them.

If there's an imbalance of power in your relationship, then you may want to call it out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you have a strong desire to get work done today.

You may be ready to dig into your work and start finishing one thing after another.

You may have a boost of energy and urgency to do what needs to get done in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you might have a strong desire to travel and to see the world.

Even with covid, you may desire to learn about other countries, cultures, and lifestyles that are different from your own.

You get a quick opportunity to visit with a friend in a new state or nearby city, and if so, the window of opportunity is there to take it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if you have been sharing things with others, today there can be control issues involved.

This may be tough for you to manage as you will want to 'fix' the situation through logic, kindness or collaboration.

However, there may come a point where you have to simply make decisions based on what's best for you and nothing more.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, what you want and what your relationships need may be in opposition to each other.

You may need to find a compromise, but it can be truly difficult to do today.

Try to separate yourself from the emotional aspect of the problem and focus on the issue itself.

It will be easier to navigate your responses throughout the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you have high energy, get in a good workout today.

Your bodily needs may start to reveal themselves, both in good ways and in bad ways.

It's a great day to think about quick steps you can take to be healthy each day. Focus on the micro-moments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's a wonderful time to tackle your passion projects.

You may experience a high level of creativity today.

You can take on a leadership role at work or at home and feel good about taking initiative over the next few days.

In fact, if there are things that can be completed quickly and well, try to do them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you'll want to change things up a bit, especially where you have become accustomed to what's familiar.

While the Moon is in Aries, you may feel bored with what's predictable and look for new things to try and spice things up. Try something simple that gives your mood a boost.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today quick and witting banter can be precisely what you enjoy in conversation, but for some individuals, you may find them to be slightly more argumentative than usual.

Enjoy sharing a joke or two but be careful not to make any that would come at the expense of someone who has a sensitive nature.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, be cautious about spending when the Moon is in the sign of Aries.

You might be prone to impulse buy when you are drawn to an object that seems like it's a good deal.

Be sure to work within your budget and if a purchase seems to be frivolous, apply the 24-hour wait rule.

