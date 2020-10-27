Daily Horoscope For October 27, 2020

It’s Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and there’s quite a bit in store today according to your daily horoscope.

What will today's horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio where it will remain until mid-November.

The Moon will spend the day in the sign of Pisces and join up with Neptune.

The Moon in Pisces opens our awareness of the spiritual realm.

It's a good day for dreams or consulting with an astrology or tarot card reader.

Venus enters Libra today and begins to transit the seventh solar house.

We learn best through our partnerships when Venus is home in Libra.

We are fair and receptive. We seek the best in others but aren't afraid to pursue justice as needed.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday include Theodore Roosevelt, Marla Maples, and Candice Olsen.

If October 27 is your birthday, you have a strong will and stick to your goals.

You are insightful and inventive. You enjoy being challenged and may love the arts.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today the Moon spends the day in Pisces and this can impact your dreams.

Try to keep a realistic view of your goals and not let your imagination get carried away.

Jupiter can give you a boost of energy in your work, but you may try to do or promise more than you can deliver. So, be careful not to let your optimism get ahead of you.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may feel challenged by your home-life today.

There can be a conflict between you and a person in authority or an elder family member.

Working together may be a challenge, and there can be a battle of the wills.

It's best to show respect for ideas and life experiences even if you don't understand the logic at this time.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, talking about money or what you have can trigger some sort of jealousy in others.

Even if you're simply stating facts and not trying to brag, humility goes a long way at this time.

If you need or are thinking about changing residencies, this is a good time to research the real estate market.

You may need to alter your expectations of what you need and what you must take with you should you move.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, pay attention to the little habits that either deteriorate or improve your health each day.

Start to take your water intake more seriously, especially if that's a weak point for you.

You may have a growing concern about your home life and want to do things that fortify your role in the family, as your opinions can feel restricted.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, who you are may feel challenged by who others expect you to be.

You are going through some personal redefining of your identity, and how others impact or challenge your view of self can come to light.

Remember to use these opportunities to reflect upon your wants and needs.

You may not be able to make everyone else happy, but you must be able to live with yourself.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, guard your ideas and if you have certain things you don't want other people to know about you then don't share it, even if you're asked.

With Mercury challenged by Pluto, you have to be extra protective of your message. If you want privacy, then protect it. You don't need to have your full life on display.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may not have full use of something in your home this week, there can be a problem that requires a repair and this is an unexpected expense.

If you have not done a simple tune-up of things in your home and need to, now is a good time to catch up on home maintenance projects.

If you rent, it's a good idea to avoid challenging a decision-maker should there be a need to get timely things done.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this week you may feel more driven to end a negative situation.

In fact, anger or frustration can prompt you to view the urgency of letting someone or something go in your life to make room for more joy and peace.

You may come to realize what you have held on to in your life that is now holding you back and find the courage to move on.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, what you dream about can become more of what you want in life.

You may find that your dreams, imagination, and desires are in overdrive. It's a wonderful time to tap into this creative energy.

It can be time to start expanding your horizons or testing new waters that you've been too afraid to try until now.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, a door to money or to acquire some form of property can open for you.

If you have a job interview today, you may land the job and get an offer.

If you're searching for a particular object to buy, you might find it with ease.

It's a great time to focus on income-related matters.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, being in the limelight may feel uncomfortable for you today. You may prefer to let others take the lead.

You might find yourself being withdrawn and introspective more than open and transparent.

If you can do things that are quiet and allow you to reflect without disruption, try to focus on these types of tasks.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your personal life may feel like it's taking a front seat to work or family.

You may be feeling like you can finally stop running from a problem and face a situation head-on.

It's a good time for you to work with a therapist or a life coach to work through the healing process of matters that are heavy on your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.