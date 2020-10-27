Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 27, 2020

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 27, 2020, and may have special insight for Cancer, Pisces, and Virgo.

The Moon spends the day in Pisces which brings with it an intensely psychic nature.

If you love to explore the spiritual side of life, today's numerology provides you with the right energy to do so.

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5, The Freedom Seeker.

Famous life path 5s include Abraham Lincoln and Angelina Jolie, who not only advocated for freedom of themselves but for others, too.

The fifth tarot card in the Major Arcana is actually the opposite of what freedom represents in today's numerology or astrology.

The Hierophant tells us to stick to the rules and to hold on to what's familiar.

The thing is to truly live life freely we need to experience a happy balance of both: freedom and structure. Today, try to find the right mix in your own life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Aries, don't look a gift horse in the mouth. Just because others can't have your good luck today you shouldn't sabotage your own happiness.

You worked to get this opportunity, and you definitely deserve to enjoy it. When you are where you want to be, think about all the people you'll be able to help.

You have so much to offer with more resources at your fingertips. Celebrate your good fortune!

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 3 of Wands

Taurus, so what if the timing to start a new thing isn't exactly right. You might have a different destiny than others do.

You have to listen to your heart to know when your path is open. Don't ask around too much if you already know what you want in your heart.

It wastes time and causes confusion. Instead, heed your gut.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 7 of Cups, reversed

Gemini, when you've felt under the weather for so long, it takes time for you to regain your confidence.

Just as it took time for you to lose your sense of self it may also require effort to build your esteem back to where it used to be.

Don't get discouraged by how you feel. Instead, learn and grow from it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Swords

When you start having bad dreams they can almost feel realistic.

Of course, you wonder what they mean and what your subconscious mind is trying to warn you about.

Try not to let their symbolism bring your energy down. Instead, get a dream journal or book and explore what your mind is making you aware of so that you can heal.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Everyone is held accountable for the things that they say or do. Even if karma doesn't 'watch' or 'repay' people for their bad behavior, you are still responsible for yourself.

No one is going to come and make you do the right thing, but in your heart knowing what is right but doing the opposite will likely create feelings of guilt you don't want to experience.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles

Virgo, things aren't easy right now and all the inconsistency can drive your organized mind nuts.

You are ready to bring some order into this realm and it may stir some drama for others.

At the end of the day, who do you need to live with? Yourself. So, think about how all this impacts you the most first.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

No one knows exactly where to start when they first begin a new idea.

That's what the beginning is all about; the process of discovery. Instead of feeling dread, try to feel excited.

It's how you think about this time of your life that has the greatest impact on your emotions.

If you tell yourself that you're elated by the opportunity to learn and grow, your entire being will believe it. You may find the strength and courage to work through it all.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Scorpio, things happen suddenly and then you need to respond. You don't have to know all the answers.

You don't need to even have an idea of what to do next. You simply need to be aware of what's happening. Take it one moment at a time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands

Sagittarius, it's your nurturing energy that people appreciate. When you love others it creates a positive change in their hearts that provides courage and strength.

You may not know the impact a kind word or smile has on someone you impact in passing. Don't be afraid to be kind today.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, don't overdo it today. No matter how badly you want to 'treat yourself' it's not always smart to indulge excessively after you've been abstaining in order to meet a goal.

Remember that the reason you decided to let that area of your life go is still there. So ignoring those reasons, even if it is for one day, may not be worth it in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 5 of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, the struggle is finally over. Take a break. Don't try to whisk past this experience as if it didn't happen.

Clear your schedule if you can and let yourself rest and relax. You deserve to be happy and to restore your energy.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Cups, reversed

Pisces, you've been bottling your emotions for so long. Why do you think that it's had an impact on other areas of your life?

You can't ignore things and think that they will disappear. When you start to feel angry or sad, pay attention, and handle it.

