Love Horoscope For Today, October 25, 2020

For today's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 25.

You'll love your love horoscope for Sunday. The Sun, Mercury and the Moon are all working nicely with each other all day.

The Sun remains in the intense zodiac sign of Scorpio and it will hold hands with Mercury on Sunday.

When the Sun and Mercury blend energy you can expect to find out something new about your loved ones.

You may even discover something hidden about yourself because of Mercury retrograde in Scorpio.

Mercury has been retrograde in Scorpio for about two weeks, and soon it will station direct.

Retrograde Mercury is strengthened when it connects with the Sun and can make you long for deeply intimate conversations.

You may prefer no conversation at all if who you're talking to remains superficial.

Schedule a date night with your loved one even if it's just at home, and be purposeful about it.

Have a goal to discover and learn from one another to use Sunday's astrology wisely.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your dreams about love and romance feel bigger than reality as the Moon enters Pisces.

You believe in the impossible and try to pull others into your imaginative daydreams.

It's a great day to be creative or to watch movies with a mate. Do things that fuel your belief in the power of the human spirit.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, friendships fuel your imagination and give you a reason to laugh about a love gone sour.

Mercury in your house of relationships communicates with a dreamy Moon today. It's a beautiful time to explore what love.

The day is perfect for spiritual connections and chance meetings with a possible soulmate.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, if you're working instead of spending time with your sweetie, aim to do things from a higher level of reasoning. Trust your intuition. Be creative.

Try to connect to the spiritual aspect of your work. Check your motives and be sure that you're not doing something simply for money.

Find the big picture and connect it to your why.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon in Pisces brings attention to the cultural side of life, so why not tap into something you love that's also worldly to you. Consider your future travel plans with your partner. Where do you both want to go?

Update your passport or plan to do so. Listen to music from other cultures. If you've been thinking about learning a foreign language, download an app on your phone to practice a little each day.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are able to handle difficult tasks today. There's a part of you that is open and receptive to doing spiritual work, and it may be triggered by a mishap with your loved ones.

It's a great day for bringing out your tarot cards or cleanse your crystals if you have a collection.

Read a book or articles on astrology, and explore life from a highly intuitive level.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may be overlooking a flaw in a friend because you want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt.

Maybe instead of sweeping concerns under the rug today, you can address them with gentleness and work through the complications until a compromise can be made.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today's perfect for being lazy alone or with your mate while getting some much-needed rest and relaxation.

With the Moon in your sector or wellness, spend some time doing simple things.

Go for a walk or bring out the fishing rods and go to the pier. You might enjoy spending some leisure time in your own back yard doing nothing while the day is sunny.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the day is perfect for doing art or being creative, and perhaps making gifts for someone you love.

You can express yourself best through a new kind of medium. Explore your talents with paint, watercolor or even digital art.

If you're not much of an artist, maybe bring a pop of color into an area of your home or bring life into your personal workspace so that you feel good about the upcoming week.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, keep things simple today as you are likely to sense the energy of your home easily.

Light a candle. Drink tea. Spend time doing something you love with a person that you feel comfortable with.

Seek familiar experiences and let the day roll without any expectations.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, spend time talking about the things that remind you of family and why your closest friends mean so much.

Reminisce about life. Talk about your plans for the future. Explore what you'd like to do and when with your loved ones. Let your words be kind.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, make use of what you have and see how material things come with spiritual purposes.

Look at your spending habits and pay attention to what you put value to.

You may discover that you use money as a salve in some instances. If so, you can find a new way to conduct your shadow work.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, learn about yourself in some way, as today's Moon spends time in your zodiac sign.

You may have thoughts about the past, don't push them back.

Ponder why these memories came up for you today and explore their deeper meaning for your life now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.