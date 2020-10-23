Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 24, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 24.

It's hard to be flexible when it comes to love, but long-term relationships need to be innovative in order to survive the test of time.

The Moon will spend another day in detached and socially-oriented Aquarius.

When the Moon is in Aquarius, it's our external networks that help us feel close to a partner.

Seeing your favorite person and knowing that our friends like them can make your relationship more special.

There's a sense of belonging that grows with each engagement.

You not only feel like you're part of a unit but a larger family as well.

In fact, this bond can be electrifying for air and fire zodiac signs as the Moon in Aquarius communicates with Uranus in Taurus on Saturday.

Uranus rules Aquarius which brings a special energy to everyone's love horoscope no matter what zodiac sign you have, according to astrology.

For air signs particularly (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius), Saturday is a great day for socializing and getting together with friends.

If you've just started to date someone new and your friends have not met your significant other, this weekend is a great time to make an initial introduction to see how everyone gets along.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, first things first. A steady approach to love is needed as you attempt to balance both work and personal matters.

Put your priorities on a piece of paper where you're able to see them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, be a student of love. Sometimes a couple gets too comfortable and you forget to study what your significant other wants or needs.

Test what brings a smile to your partner's face. A little laugher and humor can go a long way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be a soft place to land. With Venus in your sector of family, you have the mindset to make your personal space cozier and inviting.

Get the opinion of someone you love to see what other touches might add to your sensible decorative taste as you redecorate shared spaces in your home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, with Venus in Virgo you can have meaningful conversations with your partner about where you want to live and how you'd like your relationship to be.

You can bring up both areas you love and what needs working on. If it's hard to not argue at home with another, try chatting in a location that's neutral for you both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, love demands investments of time, and if someone is not interested in giving you as much as you feel you need, then you may want to reconsider if this is right for you.

Even though people do get busy and life makes demands that need to be met, you may not want to compromise for so long when it comes to matters of your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your playfulness brings out the best in your partner and friendships.

You have a witty sense of humor that encourages everyone to let down their guards and be more relaxed in your presence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, while Venus is in Virgo, you are searching for a love that is familiar and steady, but there's also a side of you ready for a spiritual connection, too.

Saturn speaks with Venus to help you build a love that truly seems worthwhile should you decide to go for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, friends make wonderful sounding boards when you need to speak your mind. But, don't expect them to always agree with you when you're sharing problems.

Sometimes a good friend will point out your shortcomings in order to help you see what you need to work on, even if it seems unloving to be honest at that time. Accept the feedback.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, good relationships bring out the best in each other.

Today, being around people who love you can elevate your sense of self-esteem through their support.

You may do things differently knowing that people you care about are rooting for you.

If you've been out of touch, reconnect with those friends who are always cheering you on, even if it's been a while since you've connected.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, who is your person? When you have someone who understands you so well it can make all the difference.

You need someone who gets your shortcomings and strengths and can speak hope into your life during difficult times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you have something you need to let go of that you're trying to manage but it's consuming you instead.

You may be holding to a relationship out of fear, but it's the fear of letting go that's keeping you from reaching the love you truly want and need.

Try to trust the process and let things happen on their own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, friendship can form in a love relationship and this can be the backbone of your romance.

When you have hard times and the romantic emotions you used to feel are difficult to connect to, your close bond of trust can continue to help you pull through until it returns again.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.