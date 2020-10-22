Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 23, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 23, 2020.

What's your goal in life? Sometimes a lack of ambition is caused by not knowing what you really want to do.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, The Leader, and it's time to think about what area of your life that you'd like to excel.

Maybe you want to be an advocate like Martin Luther King Jr. who was born a 1.

Perhaps you see you see yourself excelling in music, art or media like other Life Path 1s who include George Lucas, Maria Shriver or Tom Hanks.

Life Path 1s are full of energy, and they often initiate projects that demonstrate their skills.

The Magician is associated with the number 1 in the Major Arcana, and it's about having plenty of talents but lacking mastery of one.

Depending on the deck, The Fool may also be associated with this energetic number.

The Fool tarot card indicates moving quickly toward a goal without a plan in place. Rarely does this work out for people with big dreams.

The Last Quarter Moon will enter Aquarius on Friday morning and push you to think about your future in a serious away.

No matter what the day may bring, think big, but more than big, think about what you want to really do.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, October 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands

What holds you back? You may be dreaming of bigger and better things, but something in your schedule presents a snag.

The 4 of Wands indicates that new beginnings are in your future.

Why not set the stage now so that when you're ready you can move forward without many obstacles standing in the way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Swords

Where are you focusing your attention? Swords are about thinking and you may be thinking or imagining life to be more stable for you.

However, number 5 reveals that instability is what you're focused on.

You may not have full control over your current situation, but you can choose what to dedicate your time and attention to. Pick wisely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Are you feeling defensive? You might feel like someone or something is at odds with you, and so you have to choose to put your guards up or down?

Trust is something that you have to decide to give liberally or not.

You might choose to give it as it's earned instead of blindly giving it away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

What does your gut instincts tell you? When you ignore your inner voice for too long it's harder to know what you want.

Spend some time getting into your feelings. Listen to your heart and you can't go wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Swords

You can't predict what someone will do, even if you try to guess in advance.

You may never know who will be the one that you can truly depend on until hard times come your way.

You might not know who will let you down.

You have to live life and let situations reveal to you the nature of whom you're around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Are you ready? The Fool tarot card is the first of the Major Arcana revealing that you're ready to rush and get something done.

Do you have a plan in place? Do you know what you need? If not, take a moment to figure things out to succeed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your heart is ready to overflow.

You have a great capacity for love, and the King of Cups is telling you to let your emotions show you a side of yourself that you've never known.

Let go a little bit. Experience people on a new level. Take risks and embrace relationships that feel right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Are you going through tough times? You may not understand how you got into this situation, but that does not mean you will not get out.

As Einstein once said, problems can't be solved using the same mindset that created it. Change how you think in order to find the solution you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Manage your feelings or else they will take over you. You may think you've already got things all under control, then a tidal wave of emotions can come to overtake your heart.

When you feel this way, call time out. Don't be reactive. Let yourself learn and see if this is a spiritual path.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Why is life so unfair? You may have hoped that a person would get what they have coming and yet, no matter if it's good or bad, things don't happen the way you thought they should.

Every person is part of the collective.

The chain that connects one person to another may not be visible to you, but the Universe knows.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Hanged Man

Are you feeling impatient? How much waiting have you done but now you don't want to anymore?

You are ready to take a leap of faith, but your partner isn't.

While you may not want to rock the boat of your relationship, some paths you must walk alone.

You have to live life according to your conscience.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Swords

Do you need to take a break? The 6 of Swords can indicate that you're worried about a particular situation.

Maybe it's time to let something go and release the problem to the Universe.

If you can't fix it now, perhaps this problem is not yours to bear alone. See if maybe this is a test of trust and then release it to the powers that be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.