Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 22, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 22.

It's hard to believe that Libra season is over. Our focus on relationships takes a deep dive into the subconscious world of intimate Scorpio for the next 30 days.

The Sun enters Scorpio at 6:52 p.m. EST. But, the Moon remains steady and grounded while in earthy Capricorn.

We need the Moon in Capricorn right now. There's too much going on right now in our collective astrology.

The Moon in Capricorn helps us to keep a level head while love starts to stir in such an intense way.

The Moon challenges Mars in Aries which has been challenging the selflessness of a Libra Sun transit over the last 30-days.

Mars is the ancient ruler of Scorpio, and it can fan the flames of desire for any planet in Scorpio.

The Sun in Scorpio takes a more possessive tone while getting settled into the eight solar house of astrology.

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune which can foster erotic fantasies during Scorpio season, but thankfully Capricorn's energy keeps that in check, too.

For tomorrow, we are still focused on our work, the practicality of love, and what makes it last vs what can be a flash in the pan and forgotten later.

Lucky for all, the Moon in grounded Capricorn works with Venus in pragmatic Virgo to keep feet planted on the ground.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are grounded today, and able to do things you ordinarily would not have time to do for the sake of love.

Venus is amply supported by Saturn making it easier for you to know how to spend your time and with whom.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life changes and so does your desires. What you wanted yesterday may be different from what you hope to find in a relationship today.

Life can bring out new awareness during today's Venus and Pluto trine. Be open to whatever the road leads. You'll love where it heads today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Find a fun escape with a friend who can help you forget why you argued with a family member today.

Life can be too harsh at times, but when you have friends who love you enough to listen and tell you that everything will be alright (and it will), the problems seem to improve right away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Words are hard to say but today you find it easier to collect your thoughts and speak your mind.

While the planet of love communicates sweetly with Jupiter in Capricorn, your ability to say what's on your heart grows.

If you've been meaning to have a heart-to-heart, today can be a great day for a face-to-face chat.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tensions may arise around topics related to money today, and of course, it's not the most pleasant thing to have to experience in the middle of the week.

Perhaps you can find a way to agree to disagree until a better plan is put into place? Even if you feel misunderstood, Leo, try to see your part and do what you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Romantic ideas can swirl as Venus in your sign communicates strongly with the trifecta in Capricorn (Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn).

Don't feel guilty for wanting or being slightly more needy than usual. You want more from your relationship and that's OK. The mushy stuff is part of the reason why you want to be with someone in the first place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a sudden opportunity with money potential can fall into your lap, and it can be doing something you love with people you like.

The details may not be exact, but the signals are positive that a past topic is still on the table and things are looking up for you soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a friendship can turn into something more. Business or pleasure?

You may not know now, but as you continue to probe into the heart of your shared interests, the path will become clearer before the end of this year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A business interaction can become profitable for you, and of course, this is a great thing for you and your relationships.

You may start to imagine what you'll do with all the money you make through this new opportunity, but remember not to promise too much to your sweetie before your deal is sealed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you learn from love through doing things, and you may be asked to go above and beyond for your sweetheart today.

While this may feel like an inconvenient time, it's a wonderful way to show your fidelity and commitment to your significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A shared resource may be removed from your responsibility. Perhaps someone will pay off a bill earlier so it's no longer on your credit card or maybe you'll be able to pull resources together and tackle a problem that has loomed on your relationship for some time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's difficult to set a boundary with someone that you love when you really want to say yes, but in today's relationship between Venus in your love sector and Saturn in your friendship sector, priorities need to be set with a friend before it persists into something you don't want it to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.