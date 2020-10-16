Love Horoscope For Today, October 17, 2020

For today's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 17.

The Moon remains in the sign of Scorpio after being in Libra with the Sun.

The Moon represents your past, your mother, and how you feel.

The Moon is in harmony with Venus in Virgo who is busy tidying up our relationships.

Today, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, also which encourages unconditional love.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your eighth solar house which rules rebirth, taboo topics.

You are learning from mistakes now, with Chiron in Aries.

You are intrigued by change, and perhaps you will start longing for it.

You might take an aggressive stance and even get a little angry or frustrated by why certain things have happened in relationships, and this can cause you to feel strongly committed to setting new boundaries.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your seventh house of partnerships, and relational commitments.

In love, you are drawn toward closeness and spending time doing something romantic.

It's a wonderful time to enjoy some downtime with your loved one.

Make a candlelight dinner. Put on some Barry White. Even if you're single, celebrate love.

Take a bubble bath and let yourself finish the pint of ice cream. You deserve it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your sixth house of wellness, and daily duties.

This is a great time to care for and nurture your body.

To feel good about being with others, you have to also love yourself. Go for a walk.

Maybe schedule some time for yoga. If you're coupled, surprise your partner with an offer for a foot massage and ask for one in return.

Give yourself permission to indulge in a decadent dessert.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your fifth house of romance and creativity.

Find out what your partner loves to do. Maybe spend some time asking each other intimate questions.

If you've not tried the 36 questions that lead to love, make it a fun night to test it on one another.

Maybe this can also be a night where you rekindle your spark for one another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your fourth house of home and family.

You feel passionate about your family, and yet, you also need your personal space.

You may need to ask in a loving way for time to yourself.

You need time to think and to remind yourself who you are in order to love others better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your third house of communication.

Secret sharing can take place while both Mercury and the Moon are in Scorpio.

You might sense that someone has an important thing to share and want to encourage openness.

Start with being vulnerable yourself and build trust by sharing your own heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your second house of money, and property. You and your partner may need to have a talk about finances.

Perhaps right now, you are concerned about the income coming into your home.

This can be a good time to discuss whether or not you want to take second jobs or start a joint venture with someone.

You may see this season of life as a solid time to consider more streams of money to build a stronger financial future for you and your loved ones.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your solar house of identity.

It's a great time to try out a new look or to clear up any negative energy that you were feeling during the last month's lunar cycle.

You might enjoy a new look or to reconnect with a part of yourself that you had lost during the pandemic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your solar house of the past, karma, psychic awareness, and hidden things.

You may sense things even more intensely than before. Your mind may be open to fresh insight without the need to reveal what you are recognizing in your relationships.

This is a great time to do a tarot card reading or to review what the Universe has in store for your sign during this New Moon cycle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your solar house of friendships and networking.

You long for close and intimate connections with friends and even your partner.

You might start to evaluate your relationships if they aren't providing you with the emotional support you long to receive.

This can be a time of vulnerability but resistance as you prefer to ignore these types of urgings.

However, you may change your approach with others to try and build more closeness this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your career and social status.

You have a powerful determination to see love through. If you have been struggling in your intimate relationship, you might carry more than your share of the weight.

You may try to go above and beyond to please others today by doing little things that show your level of commitment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon starts the day entering Scorpio, your personal philosophy.

If you love to explore new worlds with your partner, today can be a great time to watch sci-fi films together or to pull out your old D&D games.

If you enjoy roleplaying or Halloween, plan your couple's costumes and play around with ideas.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.