Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 12, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 12, 2020. Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Life Path 8 has an amazing story to tell. These are our rags-to-riches, from hell, and then back again individuals who take their lessons and learn from them.

On Monday, whatever comes your way, remember that you have an opportunity to make the most of any situation. Like the day's energy permits, you can be your own powerhouse.

Also, check out your daily love horoscope here.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, October 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Aries, there may be some confusion that you're dealing with and it's caused you to worry that the perceived conflict you are experiencing has something to do with a break in a relationship.

You may be looking at this dynamic from an objective standpoint in order to avoid getting emotional about the overall situation. You are likely to over-intellectualize this situation. Perhaps, Aries, you need to start thinking from the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Taurus, an end is here, but with it comes a sweet beginning. You have a chance to see what you want in the future.

You have the power of imagination at your disposal. There's beauty to be found at the end of this powerful transformation. It can feel sad at times, but so good when this journey is through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, aim to do things in the right order. It's time to manage your life effectively. Aim for stability and productivity.

If you're trying to find the secret to success in order to apply it to your own life, the answer can be found in your daily routine. Little steps reap big results, and whatever you set your mind to do, you will do well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Cancer, people may not understand your sense of humor and when you are sarcastic it can come across as cold and unkind.

You may be perceived as a person who is hurtful to someone you love because of a joke you intended to be funny, but the jest was not taken in the same spirit you meant for it to be.

You might want to consider softening your silliness until someone learns your character and sees your heart is in the right place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Leo, you are so talented. You have great thoughts and ideas, you know how to manage your money and make smart decisions.

You have been gifted with great sensitivity, and now you are able to choose which attribute you'd like to focus on and share with the world.

You may not know what you'd like to be known for, but you just need to start somewhere. Pick what makes you happiest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 2 of Swords

Virgo, the path is unclear right now. You are thinking about the consequences of each decision and know that you are unprepared for either.

This is a tough place for you to be in because time isn't always going to wait for you to figure things out. You are taking a risk when you shut down your emotional energy during this time.

If you can't figure something out by looking at the details and facts, then it's time to review your heart. What does your spirit say is best for you?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 2 of Wands, reversed

Libra, you started this journey full of excitement and now you're beginning to doubt that you want to continue at all.

You are more interested in other things. The luster of this endeavor has lost its shine. You used to love it, but something changed.

Since you're not a quitter you're trying to stick it out. Weight your time value against this investment to see if it's worth it overall.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Cups

Scorpio, when you start to feel misunderstood or that you're in the wrong place temptation to try something else is twice as sweet.

You are feeling like the grass is greener on the other side. You might wonder if you just tested the waters would it really be that bad?

There's a lot on the line for you if you stay or if you go. The bottom line is that life is too short to be unhappy. Something has to change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Sagittarius, you are regretting your decision. Now, it's late to turn back. You realize that you made a poor choice, but it's hard to reverse what you have already committed to.

You may be thinking about breaking up with your significant other. You might have chosen to date on a person over another and now realize that it was wrong.

You will have to work hard to find a way out of this situation but if you truly feel that this was not the path you were meant to take, then be honest about it as soon as you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, you have worked hard and earned your stripes. The worst is finally behind you. Now you can get the full benefit of all your time and energy.

You are ready for karma to pay you what you feel is owed to you for doing a good job. You don't have any regret or feelings of failure. In fact, you're truly successful in doing this great work!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 6 of Cups

Aquarius, this has been a tough journey for you to be on but with lots of love, nurture, and care your relationship is blooming.

You have found a person who loves you for you and you care for them the same way. Your mutual love is what makes this relationship invaluable. You are stronger as a result of your difficulties.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Cups

Pisces, you feel less than enthusiastic today. You might want to consider taking some time off to refuel and get back to where you are full of life and energy.

You may have to give too much to too many people this week, and now it's time to do something just for you. You can't ignore the fact that you are tired, so make it a point to get your much-needed rest.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.