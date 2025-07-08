Loneliness Finally Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 9, 2025

After July 9, 2025, loneliness finally ends for three zodiac signs. Our lucky transit of the day, Moon opposite Jupiter, tends to alleviate feelings of isolation. By encouraging connections, we find that we are not as lonely as we once thought.

For Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius, this marks a turning point where feelings of loneliness begin to dissolve. We have turned the page and are ready to use Moon opposite Jupiter to get out of that rut and go make friends. It may sound silly and simple, but that's one of the ways we will get over our loneliness on this day. We will make friends. Nice.

1. Aries

If you have been feeling isolated, this transit breaks down walls and helps you get past whatever is holding you back. You can't go wrong with Jupiter energy when it comes to getting past loneliness, even when it's opposite the Moon.

During this transit, you may allow for compromise, Aries, and that could shake up your world. Yes, this is a big thing with you, as compromise is often something that you don't want to do.

That may have led to people in your life finding you too difficult to be around, but all that is about to change during Moon opposite Jupiter on July 9. Let it happen, Aries. It's OK to be soft.

2. Gemini

It may occur to you on this day, July 9, that one of the reasons you feel so lonely is because you somehow did this to yourself, Gemini. You are a very sensitive person, and you tend to take yourself off the market when it comes to communication.

This is akin to licking one's wounds. While you spend plenty of time reliving all the pains and heartbreaks, you also tend to shut down on people, resulting in you being lonely. It's simple math.

Thankfully, your stay at the Lonely Hotel is over, Gemini, and check-out time is now. During Moon opposite Jupiter, you will find that you have spent enough time feeling bad about things and that you need some fresh air. Go get yourself some!

3. Aquarius

Pride and friendship, what an odd couple, and yet, you have seen how this relationship plays out in your life. Due to pride, you and a friend have decided to keep away from each other. Now, you miss each other like crazy.

Who will dissolve the pride game faster? Now, that is the question. During Moon opposite Jupiter on July 9, you will be the one to step out of your pride-infused loneliness so that you can be your good old, non-lonely self again.

Hey, this is what happens in good friendships. There are moments when we don't get along, and that is OK. There's no need to run off and hide, though, Aquarius. Get yourself back in the game. Have fun. You have one life to live, and it's best to do it with friends.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.